2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures

Following a series of teasers, Kia has unveiled the all-new Syros subcompact SUV in India ahead of its launch in early 2025. The Syros is essentially here to bridge the gap between the Sonet and the Seltos models in Kia’s India portfolio. From the former, the new Kia subcompact SUV packs more features and tech while sharing similar powertrains. Bookings for the Kia Syros will open on January 3, 2025, and its launch is expected to happen in the subsequent month.

On the design front, the Syros takes inspiration from other globally offered electric Kia models such as the EV9, EV5, and EV3 while also being in line with Kia’s latest design language.

Up front, the Syros gets a boxy fascia with a closed-off grille. Moreover. It features vertically stacked headlamps, which sit low on the front bumper and flank a prominent central air vent.

Moving to the sides, the Syros’ boxy and tallboy proportions become more noticeable with squared-out fender flares and an upright stance.

At the rear, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper.

The dimensions of the car are 3995mm in length, 1805mm in width, and 1680mm in height, while its wheelbase is 2550mm.

The Syros rides on 17-inch wheels at the top model, while lower and mid-spec get 15- and 16-inch wheels.

The overall cabin gets a minimalist layout while the dashboard is dominated by a 30-inch panoramic display.

The screens include twin 12.3-inch units for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls slotting in between.

Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS, rear seats that slide, recline, and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, and more.

Other features of interest include 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes, and an air purifier.

For the powertrain, the Syros borrows the engine options from the Sonet. It gets a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills.