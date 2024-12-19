Login
2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures

Kia has finally taken the wraps off its new subcompact SUV, the Syros ahead of its launch in 2025. Here are some detailed shots of the new subcompact SUV in town.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Syros makes India debut
  • To be offered in petrol and diesel engine options
  • Deliveries to commence from January 3, 2025

Following a series of teasers, Kia has unveiled the all-new Syros subcompact SUV in India ahead of its launch in early 2025. The Syros is essentially here to bridge the gap between the Sonet and the Seltos models in Kia’s India portfolio. From the former, the new Kia subcompact SUV packs more features and tech while sharing similar powertrains. Bookings for the Kia Syros will open on January 3, 2025, and its launch is expected to happen in the subsequent month.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

Kia Syros

On the design front, the Syros takes inspiration from other globally offered electric Kia models such as the EV9, EV5, and EV3 while also being in line with Kia’s latest design language. 

2025 Kia Syros 1

Up front, the Syros gets a boxy fascia with a closed-off grille. Moreover. It features vertically stacked headlamps, which sit low on the front bumper and flank a prominent central air vent. 

Kia Syros 1

Moving to the sides, the Syros’ boxy and tallboy proportions become more noticeable with squared-out fender flares and an upright stance.

Kia Syros 2

At the rear, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper. 

 

Also Read: Kia Syros World Premiere Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

 

Kia Syros 3

The dimensions of the car are 3995mm in length, 1805mm in width, and 1680mm in height, while its wheelbase is 2550mm. 

2025 Kia Syros 3

 The Syros rides on 17-inch wheels at the top model, while lower and mid-spec get 15- and 16-inch wheels. 

Kia Syros 4

The overall cabin gets a minimalist layout while the dashboard is dominated by a 30-inch panoramic display. 

 

Also read: 2024 Kia Carnival Review: The Practical Limo

 

2025 Kia Syros 4

The screens include twin 12.3-inch units for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls slotting in between.

2025 Kia Syros 7

Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS, rear seats that slide, recline, and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, and more. 

2025 Kia Syros 5

Other features of interest include 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes, and an air purifier.

2025 Kia Syros 6

For the powertrain, the Syros borrows the engine options from the Sonet. It gets a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills. 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

