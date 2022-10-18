5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire subcompact sedan was first launched in India in 2015. It was based on the second-generation Figo hatchback and was also sold in several global markets as the Figo sedan. In fact, it was initially called the Ford Figo Aspire in India. The car was well-built, came with good engines, and was fun to drive. Sadly, when Ford decided to end local manufacturing of vehicles in India last year, the Aspire, along with other Ford cars, was discontinued. Having said that, you can still get the Ford Aspire in the used car market, and in case you are looking for one, here are 5 things you must know.

1. The Aspire was a well-built car and it came with good fit and finish. In fact, the car felt solid inside out. However, the cabin design was a bit dated, and the plastic quality could also have been a lot better. You'll also notice some panel gaps on the car.

The more recent model came with features like Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, and up to 6 airbags.

2. The Aspire also came with a roomy cabin suitable for 4-5 adults, and it also offered a spacious 359-litre of boot space. However, the interior could have been better, and the car also missed out on rear AC vents.

3. While the more recent model came with features like LED lighting, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, and up to 6 airbags, however, most of them are not standard. In fact, initially, even the top-end variant did not get basic features like LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and auto climate control which was a big miss. So, if you do want these features the options will be limited.

The Aspire came with both petrol (1.2-litre) and diesel (1.5-litre) engines, along with a 1.5-litre petrol with a DCT automatic.

4. Ford offered the Aspire with capable petrol and diesel engines. The latter in fact, a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine was one of the bests in its segment, while the petrol version, a 1.2-litre unit also used to come with a sophisticated dual-clutch transmission. There was also a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a DCT automatic. The Aspire also offer great driving dynamics.

5. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used Ford Aspire for anywhere between Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. However, do remember the car is no longer on sale in India, which means in the long run, it may lose some resale value.