6 Most Popular Vehicles Available In The Used Car Market

Here are 6 cars that are most popular models in the used vehicle market

The used car market is gaining quite a bit of momentum in the Indian automotive space. In fact, according to the research published in Indian Blue Book, in FY20 the pre-owned car market in India stood at 4.2 million units, 50 per cent higher compared to new car sales, which stood at 2.8 million units during the same period. Post-COVID-19 this trend has only grown as the need for social distancing has increased the need for personal mobility. Depending on where you look, you can find hundreds of options, however, some models continue to remain among the most popular cars in the used vehicle market, and here, we have listed down six of them.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

You can get a decent 2014 or 2015 model year Maruti Suzuki Swift for ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a crowd favourite in India ever since its launch in 2005, and the trend remains the same for both the new and used car market. In the last 15 years, Maruti Suzuki has launched three generations of the Swift hatchback in India, and you can find all three of them in the used car market. Today you can get a decent 2014 or 2015 model year Maruti Suzuki Swift for ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is compact, drives decently well, and is very affordable, especially in the used car market, and thus very popular

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the quintessential Indian family car for years now, and like the Swift, the Alto too has witnessed great demand in the used car market. The car is compact, drives decently well, and is very affordable, especially in the used car market. Plus, now you also get the Alto models with company fitted CNG tanks, which makes it a top choice for anyone looking for a frugal city car. You can find a good 2015 or 2016 Alto for around ₹ 2.5 lakh or less.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been the go-to tallboy hatchback in India for the longest time

Yet another Maruti Suzuki that has been highly popular in the used car market is the WagonR. Like the Swift and Alto, the WagonR too has been one of the top-sellers in the company's list, and it has managed to replicate the trend in the used car space as well. A quick online search on any of the popular used car websites will give you hundreds of good listings from across India. The WagonR has been the go-to tallboy hatchback in India for the longest time and, like the Alto, this one too comes with a company-fitted CNG system. You can find a decent 2015 model year WagonR for a little over ₹ 3 lakh.

Toyota Innova

A pre-owned Toyota Innova makes for a great buy for anyone looking for a larger MPV on a budget

Like Maruti Suzuki car, Toyota cars too hold high resale value and the Innova is among the company most popular offerings, both as a new car or as a used car. A pre-owned Toyota Innova makes for a great buy for anyone looking for a larger MPV on a budget. Depending on the city or state, you can get a decent, fairly new Innova for around ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh and that's almost 50 per cent less than the asking price of a new Innova Crysta.

Hyundai i20

You can get a decent 2015 model year Hyundai i20 for anywhere between ₹ 4 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh.

The Hyundai i20 has been hugely popular in India and even today continues to be among the top 10 best-selling cars in the country. It was the car that set the trend for premium hatchbacks in India and it continues to be in demand both in the new and used car space. The car offered great looks, powerful engines and great creature comforts. Today you can get a decent 2015 model year Hyundai i20 for anywhere between ₹ 4 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh.

Honda City

A top-end trim of the previous-gen Honda City is available from anywhere between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 6.5 lakh, over 50 per cent less than a brand-new version

The Honda City has always been a benchmark in the compact sedan space, and it is certainly famous in the used car market as well. Also, because the company launches a new-gen model almost every 4 to 5 years you can get a fairly recent Honda City at a very attractive price in the used car market. A top-end model of the previous-gen Honda City is available from anywhere between ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 6.5 lakh, which is over 50 per cent less than what is its ex-showroom asking price as a brand new model.

