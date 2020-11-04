Actor Aayush Sharma Gifts Himself A Land Rover Defender

Aayush Sharma's new Land Rover Defender is the 110 model which comes in this Santorini Black shade

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, of the movie Loveyatri fame, has recently gifted himself the new Land Rover Defender SUV. The actor has posted a picture of himself with his new prized possession on social media, which is seen in this stylish Santorini Black shade. While the actor hasn't revealed much information about the SUV, considering the fact that Land Rover India is yet to begin the deliveries of the 3-door Defender 90, the model in the photo is the extended, 5-door Defender 110. Currently, the Land Rover Defender 110 is priced in India between ₹ 79.94 lakh and ₹ 89.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new-gen Land Rover Defender is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis. As mentioned above, the SUV gets two body styles - 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) and both are offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition, and it comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model. In terms of dimensions, the Defender 110 is 5,018 mm long, 2,105 mm wide, and 1,967 mm tall, and features a wheelbase that measures 3,022 mm. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment. The SUV retains that muscular boxy silhouette.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 comes to India as a CBU and is offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition

Under the hood, the new Land Rover Defender comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that churns out 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while it's paired with an automatic transmission. The SUV also gets Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system, which can be configured to optimise traction and also automatically raise itself by 145 mm when going off-road. The pneumatic suspension can reduce the ground clearance by 50 mm to improve the ingress and egress. The SUV has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

The new-generation Land Rover Defender comes to India with only a 2.0-litre petrol engine for now

Actor Aayush Sharman will be next seen in director Karan Lalit Butani's film, Khatwa, in which he will be playing the role of an Army officer. Post that he is also slated to act in Mahesh Manjrekar's new directorial venture Antim, alongside his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

