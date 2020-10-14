New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim has been elected as the new President of the FMSCI and replaces J Prithiviraj. Meanwhile, Farooq Ahmed has been elected as the Vice President for the motorsport governing body.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Akbar Ebrahim has been appointed as the FMSCI President for the 2nd time, having served between 2016-2018 expand View Photos
Akbar Ebrahim has been appointed as the FMSCI President for the 2nd time, having served between 2016-2018

Highlights

  • Akbar Ebrahim replaces J Prithviraj as the new president of the FMSCI
  • Akbar Ebrahim previously served as the FMSCI President between 2016-2018
  • Ebrahim is a former multiple national championship winner

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim has been elected as the new president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the governing body for motorsport activities in the country. Ebrahim, who represents Meco Motor Sports, takes over from J Prithviraj as the new FMSCI President. This will be his second term heading the Indian motorsport federation, having done so in the past between 2016-2018. In addition, Farooq Ahmed was elected as the Vice President at the 47th FMSCI Annual General Meeting held via a virtual conference. Ahmed represents the Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur.

Also Read: FMSCI Announces Final Schedule For 2020 INRC

Akbar Ebrahim is a multiple national championship winner and has been a part of the FMSCI Council for years. He's also been actively involved in developing motorsports at grassroots level, especially karting. Ebrahim steps in at a time when Indian motorsport is undergoing a challenging period. With the COVID-19 severely affecting all disciplines of racing, the task would be to ensure future events take place in a safe manner.

b2dh887g

A former multiple national championships winner, Akbar Ebrahim has been involved in developing motorsport at a grassroots level

Speaking on his appointment, Akbar Ebrahim said, "I would like to thank the general body members, outgoing president and vice president, current councillors and new councillors of the FMSCI for their unanimous support in mandating me as the President for another term in office. I would also like to congratulate Mr Farooq Ahmed on his election as Vice President which was unanimous and with no contest. Going forward, it is without doubt, going to be a very challenging and tough year given the unprecedented pandemic situation the whole world is facing. I am sure that the FMSCI will collectively rise to the occasion and manage the situation to the best of its ability. I am also sure that in the coming days, weeks and months, sport will start to flourish and bring back the smiles on each and every one of us who are passionate about the sport."

The outgoing President, J Prithviraj said, "I place on record my gratitude and thanks to the entire motor sport fraternity for the support during my tenure as President. Motor sport was also affected because of Covid- 19, things are looking brighter now and trust we will be in top gear soon."

on6r8tpk

The 2020 INRC season has been announced with four rounds to take place between December 2020 and January 2021

J Prithviraj's term was a controversial one, which included one of the biggest incidents to occur in the history of Indian motorsport. It is the accident during the Rally of Jodhpur that happened last year, which saw Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill's car collide with a motorcycle that strayed on the rally course. The incident was attributed to poor management by the marshalls and claimed three lives. Prithviraj was the Clerk of the Course (COC), and was handed a three-year ban in relation to the incident, preventing him from officiating events. However, the ban was overturned earlier this year by the Indian Motor Sport Appellate Committee.

Also Read: INRC: Round 3 Rally Of Jodhpur Cancelled After Three People Killed In An Accident

At present, the FMSCI boasts of more than 50 affiliates across all corners of the country. There are over 1200 registered athletes in India that compete in national and international events including Formula 2, 3, and 4. Members from the fraternity are in various sporting commissions of both the FIA and the FIM.

After the unprecedented hiatus, Indian motorsport is all set to begin racing again. The FMSCI has already announced the shortened version of the 2020 INRC season that will take place in December, until end of January 2021. The organisers have also come up with their own COVID-19 SOPs that will need to be followed at all motorsport events going forward.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review

New Car Models

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities