FMSCI Announces Final Schedule For 2020 INRC

The 2020 Indian National Rally Championship will comprise a total of five rounds with two to be held in Itanagar, followed three in South India. The complete season will be wrapped up in a month and a half.

The 2020 INRC will take place between December 16, 2020 & January 31, 2021 expand View Photos
The 2020 INRC will take place between December 16, 2020 & January 31, 2021

Highlights

  • The first round in Itanagar will take place betwen December 16-17, 2020
  • Round 4 will take place in Hampi, Karnataka between January 23-24, 2021
  • The 2020 INRC will have single-day rallies with shortened distance

The Federation of Motor Sport Cubs of India (FMSCI) has announced the final schedule for the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). The season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as lockdown rules started to relax in many parts of the country, the federation has drafted a five round season. The 2020 FMSCI INRC will be organised by Champions Yacht Club, the same ones as last year. The rally will begin in late December this year with the complete season wrapping up in a month and a half by the end of January 2021.

Also Read: 2020 Indian Motorsport Season Won't Be Cancelled: FMSCI

gflpimd4

The 2020 INRC will have two rounds in the North East and three rounds in South India

According to the calendar released by the FMSCI, the season will kick-off in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh with two back-to-back rounds between December 16-17 and December 19-20, respectively. This will be followed by the third round in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, between January 9-10, 2021, followed by the final two rounds in Hampi, Karnataka between January 23-24 and in Bengaluru between January 30-31, next year. While the first two rounds in the North East will be tarmac-based, the three rounds in South India will be held through gravel and dirt.

For the 2020 season, the INRC has been shortened to a single-day rally with reduced competitive stage distance. This is not the first time though that a single-day rally format has been used for the INRC. The FMSCI had previously experimented with the same in the 2016 season in a bid to reduce overheads and costs, but to little success.

Also Read: FMSCI Announces Stimulus Package For Indian Motorsports 

mahindra xuv500 inrc rally

The 2020 INRC will see single-day rally events being held with reduced competitive distance

While it's great to see the INRC actually taking place despite the pandemic, there are concerns about the timeline of the rounds. The shortened period of a month and a half remains a concern for the teams with respect to getting the cars and crew ready in time for each round. For instance, the Itanagar rounds are being held just two days apart. The third and fourth round have a break of just two weeks, while the fifth and final round takes place just a week after.

Also Read: Gaurav Gill Wins Popular Rally For Fifth Time; Chetan Shivram Takes 2019 INRC Title 

0 Comments

This also raises concerns if any member of the crew does contract COVID-19, it leaves them with little recovery period that could affect how teams perform. Then, there is enforcing COVID-19 protocols and SOPs through all rounds to minimise the risk of infection for the participants and also the local members involved. The organisers then have their work cut out for them for this season and rallying is the last concern here.

