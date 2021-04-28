carandbike logo
Alibaba-Backed Zhiji L7 To Provide 1,000 KM Range; Launch In 2022

The motors on the car generate 540 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Zhiji claims it can do a 0-to-96 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
It also features 11 kW wireless charging technology expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Zhiji L7 achieves the holy grail of 1,000 km of range
  • It will also have 11 kW wireless charging as well
  • The 1,000 km version however comes in 2022
Alibaba backed Zhiji has unveiled its L7 electric sports sedan which combines futuristic looks with a variant that will provide a 1000 km range in 2022. Zhiji is a fruit of a JV between SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba. 

The futuristic EV is promising a 1000 km range

The base model is being offered with a 93 kWh battery that will have a range of around 615 km which is based on the Chinese regulators NEDC standard. This model is coming in 2021, but a version with a larger 118 kWh battery is coming in 2022 which has a range of an exact 1,000 km. Likely, these range numbers are more aggressive as they are based on the Chinese standard.

Its interiors are littered with screens

Apart from it removing any concerns about range anxiety it is also a speedy one. It has 540 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Zhiji claims it can do 0-to-96 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. It even features semi-autonomous driving tech and has cameras as side-view mirrors. 

Interestingly, the car also can wirelessly charge at speeds of up to 11 kW. Alibaba is also the promoter of AutoX which is one of the biggest autonomous driving start-ups in the world. It is quite clear the group is all in on the auto segment. 

