All-Electric Mercedes EQB Makes World Debut At The Auto Shanghai 2021

Mercedes EQB will be produced in Beijing and comes to market in China later this year.

Mercedes-EQ has officially revealed the all-electric EQB SUV at the Auto Shanghai 2021. It is the third all-electric car from Mercedes after the EQA and the EQS. Based on the GLB, it will be produced at the German carmaker's Kecskemet plant in Hungary for the UK market. However, the China-specific version of the new EQB will be produced at Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Group. The seven-seater all-electric SUV will be launched in the China market later this year. Moreover, the European version will also be launched this year, while the US market will see its arrival in 2022.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS: All You Need To Know​

The design of the all-electric EQB is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz GLB

Aesthetically, the all-new EQB projects Mercedes-EQ's progressive luxury characteristics wherein the car features a typical Mercedes-EQ black panel grille with a central star. The distinctive design is highlighted by a continuous light strip running at front and rear. The car also gets full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, a nicely sculpted tailgate, roof rails and more. Dimensionally, the Mercedes EQB measures 4684 mm in length, 1834 mm in width, 1667 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2829 mm.

The company hasn't revealed exact powertrain details yet, however, the carmaker says the all-electric SUV will be offered in several models with front-wheel and all-wheel drive along with various power levels, some rated at over 268 bhp of power. It will offer a range of 419 km. The carmaker says a particularly long-range version is also planned. The China-specific Mercedes EQB will be launched as a fully equipped top-of-the-range model with AMG Line with a maximum output of 288 bhp. The usable capacity of the batteries in Europe is 66.5 kWh. It can be charged at up to 11 kW with AC setup using the onboard charger.

On the inside, the all-electric SUV gets a neatly designed dashboard, digital instrument graphics, ambient lighting and more

Hubertus Troska, Daimler AG Board Member responsible for Greater China said, "China is not only the most important passenger car sales region for us, it is also the world's leading market for electric cars. We are extremely delighted to world-premiere the all-electric EQB here in China. With its seven seats, the new EQB meets the needs of very family-oriented customers. In addition to the right products, our local production footprint is one of the decisive factors for sustainable growth in China. That's why we are looking forward to produce the all-electric EQB in Beijing."

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler Group said, "With the all new EQB we have created an iconic electric SUV that takes the heritage of our boxy off-road vehicles and transforms this into the future. We combine the significant boxy silhouette with futuristic elements such as the black-panel front to create the extraordinary look of the vehicle."

The Mercedes EQB all-electric SUV will be available with a five-seat layout or as a seven-seater.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S: Specifications Comparison​

By 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars expects to increase the xEV share, i.e. of plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles, to around 13 per cent. Besides, mild hybrids with starter-alternator and 48-volt system are conquering the product range, especially of the group's luxury vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.