All-Electric Polestar 3 SUV Revealed

Geely backed Polestar has revealed its third standalone model, the 3 SUV ahead of it going on sale in global markets in 2023. In the past months Volvo has showcased parts of the new SUV’s design on multiple occasions including the design of the rear. The 3 makes extensive use of sustainable materials in the cabin and comes packed with the latest safety tech from the company.

Under pinned by the SPA2 platform, the Polestar 3 is the brand’s second series production model and with the underpinnings to also form the basis of sister firm Volvo’s upcoming EX90 all-electric flagship.

Starting with the design, the Polestar 3 gets many details from the Polestar Percept concept such as the dual blade, front aero wing and flowing design coupe like design. The grille is closed off as in most modern EVs while a vent sits low down on the bumper. Moving to the sides, it’s the alloy wheels that draw attention to an otherwise clean design. The roofline tapers towards the rear ending in a spoiler. 21-inch wheels are standard with Polestar offering the option of larger 22-inch units.

The rear as seen in previous images features an upright tailgate with a full length lightbar sitting just below the glasshouse.

The cabin follows a clean and minimalist look with all controls migrated to the central 14.5-inch touchscreen. The driver gets a digital instrument cluster as well. The infotainment system runs Google-based software with a Snapdragon processor. Standard features also include a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display and a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system. Also offered is a suit of advanced driver aids that use a new Nvidia Drive core computer as its brains. The computer receives data from an array of sensors including 5 exterior cameras, 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

The electric SUV will initially be available with an all-wheel drive dual motor set-up as standard. The standard SUV develops a notable 483 bhp and 840 Nm with an optional Performance Pack upping the figures to 510 bhp and 910 Nm. Adaptive air suspension is standard with the performance pack also adding a revised tune to the system.

The Polestar 3 will initially only be available in Long range spec with a 111 kWh battery pack which will give it a driving range of up to 610 km (WLTP).

The Polestar 3 will go up against electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model X and the BMW iX when it goes on sale in global markets next year.