All-Electric Renault Zoe Scores Zero Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The European New Car Assessment Programme or Euro NCAP has released the crash test results for the all-electric Renault Zoe, which has received a disappointing zero-star crash rating from the safety watchdog. The Renault Zoe scored 43 per cent for adult occupant protection, 52 per cent for child occupant protection, 41 per cent for vulnerable road users protection and a mere 14 per cent for safety assist features. Euro NCAP says that the new Zoe offers poor protection in crashes overall, and lacks meaningful crash avoidance technology, disqualifying it for any stars. Euro NCAP recently also crash-tested Renault's subsidiary brand, Dacia's electric hatchback Spring, which scored a poor 1-star safety rating in the crash test.

Commenting on the safety performance of Groupe Renault's two EVs, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary-General at Euro NCAP said, "Renault was once synonymous with safety. The Laguna was the first car to get five stars, back in 2001. But these disappointing results for the Zoe and the Dacia Spring show that safety has now become collateral damage in the group's transition to electric cars."

He further added, "Not only do these cars fail to offer any appreciable active safety as standard, but their occupant protection is also worse than any vehicle we have seen in many years." David Ward, the Executive President of Global NCAP also expressed his disappointment regarding the Zoe's performance on social media.

Very disappointing to see @renaultgroup scoring zero star @EuroNCAP with their electric ZOE. Very unusual to see zero in this world leading test programme. Surely @LucaDe_Meo doesn't want to undermine his company's safety reputation with such a bad result? https://t.co/DCK9uYpBXq pic.twitter.com/jYAMttf9XF — David Ward (@DavidDjward) December 10, 2021

The car crash-tested by Euro NCAP was a left-hand-drive (LHD) Renault Zoe 80 kW electric 'ZEN' variant of the car. The car comes with dual front airbags, side chest airbags, and seat belt reminder with pre-tensioners and load limiters. In its reports, Euro NCAP says that while Renault made several battery improvements which the Zoe facelift was launched in 2020, it did not update the safety features. On the contrary, the company replaced the seat-mounted side airbag, which previously protected the head and thorax, with a less effective thorax-only airbag. The NCAP said the updates Zoe is "representing a degradation in occupant protection."

Euro NCAP said the Renault Zoe misses on vulnerable road user protection features like active bonnet protection, and reverse automatic emergency braking (AEB). On the other hand, features like AEB for vulnerable road users, AEB for car-to-car, and lane assist systems are not offered as standard fitment. The car also gets ISOFIX mounts at the front passenger seat and rear seat but misses out on the integrated child restraint system (CRS).