All-New Kia Carens India Launch: Price Expectation

Kia India is all set to launch the Carens three-row vehicle on February 15, 2022. While Kia calls it a recreational vehicle, what it is, is an MPV based on the same platform as the Seltos. Now, we have already driven the Kia Carens and told you all about it in detail. And you can find it on the carandbike website. However, what we do not know yet is the price of the new Carens. While the company will announce it at the launch event, here's what we expect.

Also Read: Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Review

Also Read: First Kia Carens Rolls Out Of Anantapur Plant

The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean carmaker's fourth product in India, and the MPV will be offered in 5 trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Now, it is essentially Kia's counterpart of the Hyundai Alcazar and is likely to be priced in a similar range. Right now, the Alcazar is priced from Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, we also have to consider the fact that the Carens will come with some additional features like 6 airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) which are standard across all trims.

Also Read: Kia Carens MPV Registers 7,738 Pre-Bookings On The First Day

The Kia Carens comes with option of a powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, which the Alcazar doesn't get

Having said that, unlike the 2.0-litre petrol motor that powers the Alcazar, the Carens offers a 1.5-litre engine for the base models, and the higher-spec trim gets the powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, with 7-speed DCT automatic. The diesel model gets the same 1.5-litre engine. So, considering all this, we believe the Kia Carens will be launched at an attractive entry-level price of around Rs. 16 lakh, while the top-end variant could go as high as Rs. 22 lakh (all ex-showroom). These of course will be introductory prices and are likely to be revised within the next 2 or 3 months.

Also Read: Kia Carens: Tech Check

The Carens gets 10.25-inch touchscreen units with 'Kia Connect', Bose sound system, ventilated seats, and air purifier

Kia India opened pre-bookings for the Carens on January 14, 2022, and in the first 24 hours, the company received over 7,700 pre-orders for the MPV. This shows that there is immense demand for the new Kia vehicle. Some of the Carens' key highlights include - full LED headlamps LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen units with 'Kia Connect' connected car tech, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, sunroof and more.