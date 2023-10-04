All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Oct-23 03:47 PM IST
Highlights
- EM90 to be revealed globally on November 12
- Will be Volvo's first MPV
- Expected to share platform and powertrains with the Zeekr 009 MPV
Swedish automotive manufacturer Volvo has shared new teaser images of its upcoming electric EM90 MPV. Set to be the brand's first-ever MPV, the EM90 is set to be revealed globally on November 12. The car is expected to share much with Volvo parent firm Geely’s Zeekr 009 MPV and will initially only go on sale in China.
The latest teaser provides a glimpse at the MPV in profile suggesting it will feature boxy proportions. The T-shaped tail lights too are immediately visible. A second image suggests that the model will feature an illuminated logo on the grille. The wheel design too is visible while the headlamps look to get Volvo’s latest interpretation of the Thor’s Hammer LED lighting element - similar to that on the EX90.
Previous teasers of the MPV have revealed that it will get features such as individual seating in the middle row as well as twin sunroofs. The model will also feature sliding rear doors and illuminated ‘Volvo’ lettering on the tailgate.
The EM90 will be Volvo’s third dedicated electric vehicle as the company looks to expand its global portfolio of EVs over the course of the next few years. The company also recently announced that it would be ending production of diesel cars by early 2024. The company plans to go all-electric by 2030.
