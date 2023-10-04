Login

All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images

The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Oct-23 03:47 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • EM90 to be revealed globally on November 12
  • Will be Volvo's first MPV
  • Expected to share platform and powertrains with the Zeekr 009 MPV

Swedish automotive manufacturer Volvo has shared new teaser images of its upcoming electric EM90 MPV. Set to be the brand's first-ever MPV, the EM90 is set to be revealed globally on November 12. The car is expected to share much with Volvo parent firm Geely’s Zeekr 009 MPV and will initially only go on sale in China.
 

The latest teaser provides a glimpse at the MPV in profile suggesting it will feature boxy proportions. The T-shaped tail lights too are immediately visible. A second image suggests that the model will feature an illuminated logo on the grille. The wheel design too is visible while the headlamps look to get Volvo’s latest interpretation of the Thor’s Hammer LED lighting element - similar to that on the EX90.
 

Previous teasers of the MPV have revealed that it will get features such as individual seating in the middle row as well as twin sunroofs. The model will also feature sliding rear doors and illuminated ‘Volvo’ lettering on the tailgate. 
 

The EM90 will be Volvo’s third dedicated electric vehicle as the company looks to expand its global portfolio of EVs over the course of the next few years. The company also recently announced that it would be ending production of diesel cars by early 2024. The company plans to go all-electric by 2030.

# Volvo# Volvo Cars# Volvo EM90# Volvo EM90 EV# Volvo EM90 MPV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-4744 second ago

The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.

Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-4409 second ago

The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.

Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales

Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.

All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel

Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore

All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.

Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.

Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024
Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 days ago

By 2030, Volvo aims to solely offer fully-electric vehicles

Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

20 days ago

First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Volvo EM90 All-Electric MPV Teased Ahead Of November Debut
Volvo EM90 All-Electric MPV Teased Ahead Of November Debut
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

All-electric luxury MPV is expected to share its platform with parent firm Geely’s Zeekr 009 on sale in some international markets.

Volvo Cars Reports Global Sales Surge in July
Volvo Cars Reports Global Sales Surge in July
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

In July, Volvo sold 54,165 cars, marking the 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved