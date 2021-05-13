carandbike logo
search

Alphabet Waymo Self-Driving Unit CFO Following CEO Out The Door

The chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit is following its chief executive out the door, Waymo announced on Wednesday.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Adam Frost, the head of automotive partnerships has also quit the company expand View Photos
Adam Frost, the head of automotive partnerships has also quit the company

The chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo is following its chief executive out the door, the company said on Wednesday.

Waymo confirmed that CFO Ger Dwyer is leaving the company. Also leaving is Adam Frost, the head of automotive partnerships. The departures come just after the exit of CEO John Krafcik, who was replaced by two co-executives.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Deliveries Begin In India
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Deliveries Begin In India
Jeep Takes Mahindra To Court In Australia Over The New Thar
Jeep Takes Mahindra To Court In Australia Over The New Thar
Auto Sales April 2021: Industry Records A MoM Slump of 30.18 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Auto Sales April 2021: Industry Records A MoM Slump of 30.18 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities