Alpine Launches A Range Of Premium Car Audio Systems In India

Alpine Audio which has partnered with the DK Jain Group for distribution in India has unveiled a bevvy of new premium aftermarket audio solutions and infotainment systems. Alpine now claims to provide the largest range of premium car audio infotainment systems in India. Amongst the products that Alpine has launched include high-quality speakers and amplifiers that are part of its X, R and S series, bass tube subwoofers, DSP solutions and infotainment solutions.

"Alpine is a total car-life solution brand based on Premium Sound. The high-end Alpine products offer customisation, connectivity, communication and the sound of music backed by superior technology and relentless R&D. Having served customers around 100 countries, today we present the Premium range of in-vehicle infotainment for the Indian music lovers, giving them best in class acoustic experience," said Mizuki Kanai, the Alpine Asia Brand Business, senior manager.

Alpine Audio has launched a slew of products in India

Alpine has launched two infotainment panels which are offered in 11-inch and 9-inch screen sizes, with the 11-inch one being larger than most cars in the sub Rs 20 lakh price segment. They also come with vertical adjustments with four angles and two separate depths and can be positioned at a floating angle. There is also a 7-inch panel. These head units have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled. Alpine is even saying that there is HDMI input and output.

The 11-inch iLX-F2611E model has been launched for Rs 77,799 while the 9-inch model iLX-F269E costs Rs 70,499. The 7-inch iLX-W660E costs Rs 35,999 while the 7-inch iLX-W650E costs Rs 29,999. It has also launched single DIN head units which start Rs 49,999 that even support high-resolution audio and streaming services like Tidal.

For the DSPs, Alpine has launched an assortment of 6,8 and 12 channel processors. These can be tuned either wirelessly or via a USB connection with a PC. The DSP solutions - PXE-0850X starts at Rs 67,499, the PXE-R600 Rs 46,249 and the PXE-R500 Rs 37,749.

It now has the highest range of aftermarket car audio products in India

It has also launched its range of component speakers and subwoofers and bass tubes. The X-series of speakers and amplifiers are Rs 36,249 for the speaker and Rs 52,499 for the 4-channel amplifier. It has cheaper products in the R and S series. Component speakers in the R series start at Rs 16,749 while things get even cheaper with the S series at Rs 6,249. The price of the amplifiers in these ranges is naturally higher starting at Rs 39,999 for the R series and is much cheaper at Rs 22,249 for the S series amplifier.

It has added a comprehensive range of component speakers

"In India, the Alpine product portfolio has always been very strong. Especially in the Speakers, Amplifiers & sub-woofer range. Lumax will continue to market the Alpine products as an exclusive partner, leveraging its strong market understanding and a robust sales network to expand the outreach of the Alpine products across India," said Vineet Sahni, Group CEO Lumax-DK Jain group.

Lumax will leverage its sales team and support 35 distributors and 20 premium dealers in the country and these aftermarket products will be available in over 250 outlets across the country.