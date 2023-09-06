Aprilia RS440 To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

The current two-wheeler market is on a roll, as many manufacturers are either introducing new machines or updated versions of existing models. Italian bike maker Aprilia is also gearing up for the launch of an all-new motorcycle, the RS 440, that had been under development for a good while. However, the good news is that, after sending out a teaser only a few days back, the company will be globally unveiling its sub-500cc supersport for the very first time. The motorcycle has been spied on several occasions now, revealing information on the upcoming motorcycle.

Going by the test mule images and teaser images, it is evident that the RS 440 draws its design inspiration from its bigger sibling, the RS 660. At the front, the bike features a split-LED headlamp with LED DRL strips and a windscreen on top. The side fairing and compact tail section continue the sporty design language with sharp lines and edgy contours.

Powering the RS 440 will be an all-new 440cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill, which in all likelihood has been derived from the RS 660 motor. The unit is expected to produce around 48 bhp and will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter. Other features and rider aids include a TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting all-around, traction control, riding modes, and dual-channel ABS.

For cycle parts, the Aprilia RS 440 will come with an inverted fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends. Also, expect the motorcycle to come with lightweight alloy wheels.



Following the launch in the international market, Aprilia is expected to launch the RS 440 in India, mainly because the RS 440's manufacturing is carried out at the brand's Baramati plant. On the competition front, the Rs 440 will rival against the likes of the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400.

