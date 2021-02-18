Aprilia Tuono 660 Revealed In New Official Video

Aprilia has released the official video showcasing the new Aprilia Tuono 660 maked middleweight motorcycle. From the same family as the Aprilia RS660 supersport, the Tuono (with a kind of half-fairing) has the engine exposed, and to give an idea of the overall look and styling of the bike, the latest video reveals all the curves of this gorgeous sport bike. The Tuono 660 will be priced at 9,700 GBP (around ₹ 9.82 lakh under current exchange rates), and it's likely to pack the same sophisticated electronics suite of the RS660, as well as the same engine, but with output de-tuned to produce around 95 bhp.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be loaded with electronics, including 8-level traction control, cornering ABS, and wheelie control

And like other Tuonos from the Italian brand, the chassis and running gear will be as close to the sport bike it's derived from. The Tuono 660 will also share he same suspension, same chassis, brakes and swingarm as the RS660, and even the top fairing of the Tuono 660 will resemble that of the RS660 and its bigger brother the Aprilia RSV4.

In terms of electronics as well, the Tuono 660 will be one of the most advanced mid-size performance nakeds featuring the entire package from the RS660, which includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, a standard up and down quickshifter, engine braking control, three road riding modes, two track modes, and cruise control.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be launched in India, along with the Aprilia RS 660, sometime in the second half of 2021

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be available in three colour schemes, which include Concept Black, Iridium Grey and the new Acid Gold colour scheme seen on the Aprilia RS 660. The Tuono 660 is the second model in the new 660 cc twin platform, and the third model, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is scheduled to be unveiled later in 2021. The Aprilia RS 660, along with the Tuono 660 will be offered on sale in India, after India-specific homologations are carried out. Both models are likely to be launched sometime in the second half of 2021.

