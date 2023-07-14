Ariel Unveils Atom 4R At The Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ariel, the British performance vehicle manufacturer has unveiled its latest offering, the Atom 4R at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Ariel Atom 4R is a hardcore version of the pre-existing Atom 4, priced at £64,950 (INR 60,00,000).

Visually the Atom 4R looks like a more souped-up version of the Atom 4. The large rear wing, extended lower front splitter and large side air ducts succeed in making the car look sportier than its sibling. Ariel has equipped the car with ABS, launch control and traction control, all of which can be switched off at the driver’s convenience. Each Ariel Atom 4R will be hand-built according to the owner's precise specifications, with a range of options available to tailor the car's engine, gearbox, and suspension. Customers can also opt to fit it with a track timing system with video integration and a reverse camera.

The Ariel Atom 4R looks sportier than its sibling, the Atom 4

Coming to the mechanical side of things, the Atom 4R features the standard pushrod setup on the Atom 4, but coupled with Ohlins TTX36 dampers, specially designed and valved for this car, The suspension setup also features machined aluminium uprights with aero section wishbones and pushrods that reduce both unsprung weight and drag. Braking duties are handled by carbon brakes with a carbon ceramic disc and machined aluminium bell with AP Racing 4 pot calipers. The addition of carbon wheels, and the brake setup when combined, save 26 kg of weight over the standard car. Ariel has also fitted the Atom 4R with a large rear wing and carbon mudguards in order to maximize downforce and minimize lift. The turbo boost in the car is switchable between three positions.

The carbon wheels and brake setup save 26 kilograms of weight over the standard car

At the heart of the Atom 4R lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Honda Civic Type R. However, peak power is up to 396 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, courtesy of a new air intake geometry, redesigned cooling system, plus an additional cooling radiator in the left side pod, increasing engine cooling by 55 per cent. The engine is mated to a Quaife 6-speed sequential gearbox and allows for fast gear changes, with the ability to complete five downshifts in less than a second. Upshifts can be made without using the clutch, ensuring uninterrupted forward momentum. Ariel claims that the car can do 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.7 seconds, clocking a top speed of 273 kmph.