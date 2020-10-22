New Cars and Bikes in India
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations

He takes over from Steffen Knapp, who has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017

Ameya Naik
Ashish Gupta, currently, is the Head Of Sales for VW Passenger Cars India expand View Photos
Ashish Gupta, currently, is the Head Of Sales for VW Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen India has announced a change in leadership within the organization. Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, has been appointed as the new Director for Indian operations. He takes over from Steffen Knapp, who has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017. Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective November 1, 2020 Knapp has been instrumental in giving a new direction to Volkswagen in India.

Steffen Knapp at the launch of the T-Roc in India

Knapp has relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, created a focused vision and mission of reaching a 3 per cent market share within the next five years. He has been instrumental in improving the sales & after-sales service operations, building a strong and profitable network, and laid the foundation for a unique Volkswagen customer experience. 

In fact the company's ‘Das WeltAuto' pre-owned business has been one area where Knapp had focused his attention on, because of which the company has made strides in this direction. Currently, there are 105 DasWelt Auto outlets across the country. And, the company plans to open 17 new centres by in 2020-21.Having laid the foundation for the India 2.0 strategy for Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Knapp heads out onto a new assignment. 
 

