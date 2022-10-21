Ashok Leyland AVTR Production Crosses 1 Lakh Units

  • Home
The company rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the modular AVTR truck from its Pantnagar production unit in Uttarakhand.
Highlights
  • Milestone achieved 30 months after first launching the AVTR platform in India
  • AVTR platform can support multiple axle configurations and powertrains
  • Company has continued to introduce new variants of the AVTR series since its launch

Ashok Leyland announced that it rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the modular AVTR heavy truck from its manufacturing facility in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. The company said it achieved this milestone figure in about 30 months since it first launched the AVTR series in India in 2020.

Speaking at the 100,000th AVTR vehicle roll-out, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone. Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation. The customer-centric AVTR, has taken our customers to the next level of trucking and they are reaping the benefits of modularity. Since its introduction, the AVTR platform has been crucial for us and has helped us capture a sizable market share in the market. AVTR has successfully helped customers improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best-in-class operation and maintenance cost. This backed with the extensive service network, is giving our customers a huge advantage. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their continued support.”

The AVTR series is available in a wide range of configurations including as haulage, tipper and tractor trucks.

The indigenously developed AVTR platform supports multiple configurations with multiple axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrain options.

Since it was first launched the company has continued to launch new variants of the AVTR in the Indian market with operators able to choose from a variety of configurations in the tipper, haulage and tractor applications. Additionally, the AVTR can also be purchased as a rolling chassis offering the customer greater freedom over the unit’s application.

