Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box

The order encompasses Ashok Leyland's Ecomet trucks and will be executed in the next 5-6 months

Ashok Leyland has announced that it has received an order for 1,400 Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs) from the logistics start-up company, Procure Box. The consignment, which will encompass the company popular Ashok Leyland Ecomet series, will be delivered to Procure Box over the next 5-6 months. The company says that the vehicles will be used for fuel distribution business across 750 districts, in the country. Procure Box says that with the addition of the 1400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, it will become the top fuel bowsing and Gas cylinder logistics company in the industry.

Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "Over the last few years, Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends. With this order, our order book for ICVs has enhanced significantly and is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our vehicles. We have once again demonstrated in BS-VI era, that our customers have utmost faith in the brand to deliver vehicles of superior performance with our iGen6 technology, along with reliability, driver comfort and best in class features."

(L to R) Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland and Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Procure Box

Commenting on the development, Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Procure Box, said, "At Procure Box, it's very important to us to demonstrate our commitment to our customer with the action of on-time delivery, which is why we have tied up with the best product in the industry from Ashok Leyland. This order is a testimony of our commitment to offer the best services and thus create value for our customers."

Ashok Leyland's Ecomet series includes a range of models with GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) ranging from 10-tonne to 16-tonne vehicles. The vehicles are powered by a 4-cylinder common rail diesel engine that makes 148 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, which come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with overdrive. The come with a fuel tank capacity of 185-litre and a 17-feet deck area.

