New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box

Ashok Leyland has received an order for 1,400 intermediate trucks from logistics start-up, Procure Box, which will use the vehicles for fuel distribution business across 750 districts, in the country.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The order encompasses Ashok Leyland's Ecomet trucks and will be executed in the next 5-6 months

Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland receives an order for 1400 ICVs from Procure Box
  • The trucks will be used for the fuel distribution across India
  • The order encompasses Ashok Leyland's Ecomet series of trucks

Ashok Leyland has announced that it has received an order for 1,400 Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs) from the logistics start-up company, Procure Box. The consignment, which will encompass the company popular Ashok Leyland Ecomet series, will be delivered to Procure Box over the next 5-6 months. The company says that the vehicles will be used for fuel distribution business across 750 districts, in the country. Procure Box says that with the addition of the 1400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, it will become the top fuel bowsing and Gas cylinder logistics company in the industry.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Introduces New Digital Solutions For Commercial Vehicles

Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "Over the last few years, Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends. With this order, our order book for ICVs has enhanced significantly and is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our vehicles. We have once again demonstrated in BS-VI era, that our customers have utmost faith in the brand to deliver vehicles of superior performance with our iGen6 technology, along with reliability, driver comfort and best in class features."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space With The New Bada Dost

nm2flbac

(L to R) Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland and Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Procure Box

Commenting on the development, Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Procure Box, said, "At Procure Box, it's very important to us to demonstrate our commitment to our customer with the action of on-time delivery, which is why we have tied up with the best product in the industry from Ashok Leyland. This order is a testimony of our commitment to offer the best services and thus create value for our customers."

Also Read: CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31%

0 Comments

Ashok Leyland's Ecomet series includes a range of models with GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) ranging from 10-tonne to 16-tonne vehicles. The vehicles are powered by a 4-cylinder common rail diesel engine that makes 148 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, which come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with overdrive. The come with a fuel tank capacity of 185-litre and a 17-feet deck area.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Kia Sonet: Most Value For Money Variant Kia Sonet: Most Value For Money Variant
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 1400 ICVs From Logistics Start-Up Procure Box
2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin 2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin
Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month
Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities