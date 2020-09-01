CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31%

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has released the monthly sales numbers for August 2020. Last month the company's total sales stood at 6325 units, a decline of 31 per cent compared to the 9230 units sold in August 2019. However, the company's Month-on-Month (M-o-M) sales saw growth of 32 per cent, as against the 4775 units sold in July 2020. At the same time, compared to the 2394 units sold in June 2020, Ashok Leyland witnessed a growth of 164 per cent.

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales for August 2020 stood at 5824 units, a decline of 30 per cent, as compared to the 8295 units sold during the same month in 2019. However, compared to the 4282 vehicles sold in July 2020, Ashok Leyland registered an M-o-M growth of almost 36 per cent in the domestic market. This includes the combined sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), for both trucks & buses, which stood at 2222 units, and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) sales that accounted for 3602 units.

As for exports, in August 2020, Ashok Leyland's total exports stood at 501 units, a de-growth of about 86 per cent compared to the 935 units exported during the same month last year. This includes the 367 units of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle and 134 units of Light Commercial Vehicles.

