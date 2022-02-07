Ashok Leyland Delivers 200 Trucks To Bangladesh

Ashok Leyland announced the supply of 200 trucks to the Government of Bangladesh, as part of the project from India under a $2 billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 Fully Built Trucks comprising 3T trucks, Hydraulic Beam Lifter, and Sewerage Sucker which have already been handed over from India to the Roads and Highways Department. Now, the homegrown company has received another lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialized vehicle to be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications.

Amandeep Singh, Head – International Operation, Ashok Leyland, said, “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various Export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government, and we plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets especially SAARC, GCC, and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction.”

In 2018, Ashok Leyland bagged the order to supply 200 buses to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), supplying Single Decker AC buses which include Intercity AC buses as well as City AC buses. The buses were manufactured in India and exported to Bangladesh as completely built-up (CBU) units. BRTC had procured these single-decker AC buses against a tender under the Indian Line of Credit. The company had also announced opening a new assembly plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and entered in a partnership with Bangladesh's IFAD Autos Limited, with a capacity to roll out 600-800 vehicles each month.