Ashok Leyland Launches New AVTR 4825 Tipper Truck With Bogie Suspension

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has launched its new AVTR 4825 10x4 48 Tonner Tipper with patented dual tyre lift axle and heavy-duty Bogie suspension. This new truck is built on the company's current AVTR modular platform and comes with a 29 cubic metre load body. Ashok Leyland claims that the new AVTR 4825 tipper will particularly score high on fluid efficiency, durability, reliability and productivity. Being built on a modular platform, the Tipper also offers customisation of aggregates, load body and features to suit different applications and business needs.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "With the launch of AVTR 4825 Tipper with Bogie Suspension, which is the latest addition in AVTR range, we continue to maintain the lead in terms of technology and innovation, for our customers. The all-new Bogie suspension adds an integral layer of strength and reliability, which is crucial to the tough operating environment of tippers. Built on our innovative modular platform, AVTR, our customers will have the opportunity to customize their truck-based on load, terrain, application and other operational requirements. Customization options are offered for engine and driveline aggregates, load body, cabin and other features to suit industries such as mining, infrastructure, and construction. All this while successfully improving Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation, flexibility, and maintenance cost."

The new AVTR 4825 Tipper comes with Ashok Leyland's iGen6 technology engine that is tuned to deliver close to 250 bhp and develops 900 Nm peak torque

In terms of powertrain, the new AVTR 4825 10x4 48 Tonner Tipper is equipped with Ashok Leyland's iGen6 technology engine that is tuned to deliver close to 250 bhp and develops 900 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9 Speed gearbox that comes with crawler gear and optimised gear ratios to suit all construction and mining applications. The main highlight, of course, is the addition of the Heavy-duty 38T Bogie with Single piece cast design that is expected to offer higher durability at heavy payloads.

The tipper truck also comes with a suspended cab with dampers, a suspended driver seat, an anti-roll bar, excellent storage spaces, full metal front fascia, a music system and an optional air conditioning system. Other features include an anti-toppling sensor for higher safety while tipping, along with Ashok Leyland's digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics - supported by 24x7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network.