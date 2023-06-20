Ather Energy Appoints Subrata Mitra as Head of Government Relations and Policy

Ather Energy, one of India's leading electric scooter manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Subrata Mitra as the Head of Government Relations and Policy. Mitra brings over 25 years of experience in public affairs, advocacy, government relations, and public policy to the table. He was previously the Head of Government and Industry Relations at Ericsson India.

Also Read: Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, said, "The electric vehicle (EV) industry is currently in its early stages, and the collaboration between the industry and the government will be crucial in determining the future of this business. Subrata's appointment will be instrumental in enhancing our relationship with the government and influencing the creation of favorable regulations for the electric mobility sector. His past experience and comprehensive understanding of policy dynamics will be highly beneficial in our interactions with the government and will shape Ather Energy's stance on electric mobility within policy circles."

Joining Ather Energy as the Head of Government Relations and Policy, Mitra said, "As I begin this new chapter with Ather Energy, I am thrilled to be involved in shaping India's journey towards sustainable mobility through effective government relations and policy advocacy. Ather has been leading the electric vehicle revolution in India, and I am eager to contribute to its mission of expediting the adoption of sustainable mobility."

Also Read: Ather 450X Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Adds 700W Charger And Fast-Charging Access For Base E-Scooter

Mitra holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Management Development Institute (MDI) and a bachelor's degree from Osmania University. He has also achieved distinction in the Graduate Certificate Course in Public Policy from the prestigious Takshashila Institution.

With his extensive network across key government ministries, industry associations, trade chambers, and think tanks, Subrata is well-equipped to drive public affairs initiatives and foster collaboration among various stakeholders, said Ather Energy in a media statement.