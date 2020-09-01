New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards

Electric Two-wheeler start-up, Ather Energy will begin exporting electric scooters this fiscal year onwards. Ather believes it is seeing interest in electric scooters from a few markets in the West and South-East Asia as well.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Ather will begin production from its new Hosur plant in December 2020.

Highlights

  • Ather Energy is looking at South-East Asia & Europe as potential markets
  • The company's new Hosur plant will begin production in December 2020
  • Ather is also loooking to expand operations in eight new cities in India

Electric two-wheeler startup, Ather Energy, is looking to begin exports in this fiscal year. The company says its focus will be on South-East Asia as there is a strong demand for electric two-wheelers from that region along with few European markets like UK and Italy. The company would have already started exporting had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit businesses around the world. The Bengaluru-based company will begin manufacturing from its new Hosur plant in December 2020 and is looking to expand operations in new cities across India along with focussing on exports. The new manufacturing facility in Hosur will have a production capacity of 100,000 units per year and if need be, the company can scale up the production to 500,000 units per year as well. It will be the hub for manufacturing the Ather 450X electric scooter.

Also Read: Ather Introduces Referral Program for Ather 450 Scooter Owners

Ather

Ather Bikes

450

2837ptho

(Ather is looking to begin exports to South-East Asia this fiscal, along with a few markets in Europe as well.)

The company recently announced a referral program for existing customers in a bid to entice new buyers. The company will offer monetary benefits to new and existing owners up till ₹ 2,500 when current owners share a referral code with their family, friends and acquaintances to purchase the Ather 450. The new program is currently live in Bengaluru and Chennai, but we expect the company to extend the offer in other cities as well, as it expands operations later in 2020.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Invests ₹ 84 Crore In Ather Energy

njv5lccs

(The new plant in Hosur will be a manufacturing hub for the Ather 450X )

0 Comments

The company is also securing funding in order to build up capacity and for operations expansion along with research and development. Hero MotoCorp invested ₹ 84 crore in Ather, increasing its stake from 31.27 per cent to 34.58 per cent in Series C round of funding in July 2020. In fact, Hero, the world's biggest two-wheeler company had invested ₹ 205 crore in 2016 at the Series B round of funding.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ather 450 with Immediate Rivals

Ather 450
Ather
450

Latest News

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Ather Bikes

Ather 450
Ather 450
₹ 1.13 - 1.45 Lakh *
Jawa Perak 4
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities