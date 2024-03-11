Login

Ather Energy To Unveil ‘Halo’ Smart Helmet At Community Day Event On April 6

While details of the electric two-wheeler start-up’s latest accessory are scarce at this point, it is likely to incorporate a handful of smart features, possibly including a head-up display.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ather Energy’s ‘smart’ helmet is named Halo; likely to be its priciest accessory yet.
  • Could incorporate a head-up display and Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Rizta family scooter to debut on April 6.

In the build up to its 2024 Community Day event, electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy has revealed a glimpse of its upcoming smart helmet, named ‘Halo’. Previewed in a shadowy teaser clip, the Halo helmet appears to be finished in silver, with the Halo branding seemingly etched across the back of the helmet. Dubbed a ‘top-secret accessory’ by Ather Energy CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta, the helmet will be unveiled at the Community Day event, which will be held on April 6, in Bengaluru.

 

Also Read: Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6

 

undefined

 

While details of Ather’s first-ever smart helmet remain scarce at this time, it is understood that Halo is likely to incorporate a handful of smart features, possibly including a built-in head-up display and Bluetooth connectivity. It’s unclear if the helmet will also go on sale right away, but it will almost certainly be the priciest Ather accessory yet. Those attending the Community Day event will also stand a chance to win the Halo helmet, Mehta added in his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

 

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India

 

At the event, the firm will also introduce its most extensive over-the-air (OTA) software update yet, named Atherstack 6. This update will include 'Ather Messaging on Dashboard', as confirmed by the company. Furthermore, alongside Atherstack 6, Ather will launch a new mobile app designed to seamlessly integrate diverse scooter functionalities.

 

The launch of the Rizta will be the biggest announcement at Ather Community Day 2024.

 

The big news from Community Day, however, will be the launch of the Ather Rizta. Having fleshed out the sporty 450 lineup of electric scooters over the last six years, Ather is finally ready to dive headfirst into the family scooter market with the Rizta, which will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola’s S1 Air and X models. Prices, specifications and features of the Rizta will be revealed at the Community Day event. Deliveries of the new scooter are likely to begin sometime in June.

 

Previously caught in test camouflage, the Rizta will be larger compared to the more svelte and compact 450 series e-scooters. Like the 450 series, the Rizta will have a mid-drive motor. Other highlights will include a telescopic fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a front disc brake, the scooter also boasts a wide seat, flat floorboard, protective cover for the final drive, chunky pillion grab rail, integrated footrests, and a horizontal LED tail-light. Additionally, it is expected to offer more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

