Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6

Ather Energy is all set to introduce an OTA update along with showcasing its upcoming electric scooter during the community day.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

  • Atherstack 6 is set to debut on April 6, 2024
  • Ather’s community day event will also see the unveiling of the Rizta electric scooter
  • The brand last rolled out an OTA update for its 450X electric scooter

Ather Energy will introduce what it calls its biggest over-the-air (OTA) software update yet, Atherstack 6, at its community day event on April 6, 2024. The company has confirmed the Atherstack 6 OTA update will bring ‘Ather Messaging on Dashboard’. Additionally, Ather will introduce a new mobile app aimed at integrating various scooter functionalities. More details on the update are likely to roll out in the coming weeks.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6

 

The Atherstack 6 OTA update is set to debut on April 6, 2024, along with the Rizta electric scooter. 

 

Earlier this year, the brand rolled out an OTA update for its 450X electric scooter, enhancing the navigation experience with the integration of Google Maps. This update was executed in a phased manner for 450X customers, aimed at improving the overall usability of the navigation system.

 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update

 

The latest OTA update will be unveiled alongside the brand’s upcoming family electric scooter, the Rizta. Ather has confirmed that the electric scooter will have a generous amount of underseat storage space and will come with a USB charging port.

 

# Ather Energy# Ather Energy electric two-wheelers# Ather OTA update# Ather Stack 6# Ather Community Day 2024# Ather Rizta# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
