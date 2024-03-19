Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video

As it gears up for the rollout of its second model line, electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy has released a new promo clip of the Rizta electric scooter. The short clip showcases the newest Ather product undergoing a water-wading test, and provides a brief but blurry glimpse of its dashboard, which appears to incorporate the same 7.0-inch colour touchscreen that has evolved over time on the Ather 450 lineup. The Rizta dealt with 400 mm of water during the test, as per Ather co-founder Swapnil Jain.

#AtherRizta and its IP67 rated battery pack are set to make a BIG SPLASH at #AtherCommunityDay24 on April 6.

The Rizta is set to be larger than the more svelte and compact 450 series e-scooters. Unlike the vertically-stacked headlight found on the 450 models, its front-end features slimmer, horizontal headlight housing built into the apron.

Equipped with a telescopic fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a front disc brake, the scooter also boasts a wide seat, flat floorboard, protective cover for the final drive, chunky pillion grab rail, integrated footrests, and a horizontal LED tail-light. It is expected to offer more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

The Rizta will also have a mid-drive motor, just like the 450 series.

Currently, the 450 lineup offers two battery options: a 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options, but it remains to be seen if they will introduce an even smaller battery to further reduce the scooter’s price and increase affordability.