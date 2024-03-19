Login
Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video

The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ather Rizta set to carry over the 450 series’ 7.0-inch colour touchscreen display.
  • New promo clip shows second Ather scooter undergoing a water-wading test.
  • Rizta to be launched at Ather Community Day on April 6.

As it gears up for the rollout of its second model line, electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy has released a new promo clip of the Rizta electric scooter. The short clip showcases the newest Ather product undergoing a water-wading test, and provides a brief but blurry glimpse of its dashboard, which appears to incorporate the same 7.0-inch colour touchscreen that has evolved over time on the Ather 450 lineup. The Rizta dealt with 400 mm of water during the test, as per Ather co-founder Swapnil Jain.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy To Unveil ‘Halo’ Smart Helmet At Community Day Event On April 6

 

undefined

 

The Rizta is set to be larger than the more svelte and compact 450 series e-scooters. Unlike the vertically-stacked headlight found on the 450 models, its front-end features slimmer, horizontal headlight housing built into the apron.

 

Equipped with a telescopic fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a front disc brake, the scooter also boasts a wide seat, flat floorboard, protective cover for the final drive, chunky pillion grab rail, integrated footrests, and a horizontal LED tail-light. It is expected to offer more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

 

The Rizta will also have a mid-drive motor, just like the 450 series.

 

Like the 450 series, the Rizta has a mid-drive motor, but potential changes to the frame remain unclear at this point; Ather might opt for steel over aluminium to reduce costs. They may also consider offering the 7.0-inch ‘DeepView’ LCD, introduced on the 450S, on entry trims to enhance affordability.

 

Also Read: Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6

 

Currently, the 450 lineup offers two battery options: a 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options, but it remains to be seen if they will introduce an even smaller battery to further reduce the scooter’s price and increase affordability.

