Login

Ather Plans New Family Electric Scooter; Launch Targeted For 2024

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta envisions a three-strong scooter lineup for the start-up; next model to focus on comfort and convenience.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Aug-23 04:11 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Second Ather electric scooter targeted for debut in 2024.
  • New model will shift away from 450 series’ sharp focus on performance.
  • Likely to be offered with multiple battery options.

Since its inception, electric two-wheeler start-up Ather Energy’s journey has hinged on the success of a solitary model – the 450 electric scooter. Now, the company is looking to finally expand its portfolio with the addition of up to two new product lines that will coexist with the 450 range. Ather has always been clear about its decision to focus purely on scooters in its initial years, and motorcycles are not part of its short–to-mid-term plans. The second Ather offering will also be a scooter, but with a marked shift in focus from performance to comfort, the company’s founder has confirmed.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Won’t Build Sub-Rs 1 Lakh E-Scooter Anytime Soon: CEO Tarun Mehta

 

“We only have a sports scooter lineup, but there are a lot of other use cases that exist – family scooters, comfort- and convenience-focused scooters. I think we can build as many as three product lines in scooters alone, so that will be the natural expansion for our product lineup”, Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta told carandbike during a recent interaction.

 

Ather currently builds two versions of its 450 e-scooter – the 450S and 450X.

 

Mehta remained tight-lipped on the exact direction Ather is intending to take with its second scooter, only stating the start-up is looking at a “non-sport” offering as its next product. He explained that the current 450 series – comprising the 450S and 450X models – covers most of the performance scooter spectrum, and said the second model is being targeted for a 2024 launch.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Vs 450X: Specs, Features, And Prices

 

“On the sports side, we are probably well covered now between 450 S and X. I think future products should be outside of the sports territory. That will be an announcement for hopefully next year”, Mehta said.

 

With its second scooter, Ather is unlikely to stray too far from the design language it has carefully shaped over the years. However, unlike the svelte and relatively compact 450, the new Ather e-scooter is expected to be slightly bigger in terms of dimensions, and could have a larger seat to make two-up riding a more comfortable experience. Additionally, the scooter is also expected to have more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

 

The ‘DeepView’ LCD is likely to make its way to the second Ather scooter as well.

 

It remains to be seen if Ather chooses to make major changes to the frame, with the 450 series utilising aluminium for performance gains. It’s almost a given that the 7.0-inch touchscreen that has evolved over the years will be part of the package, but Ather could also choose to offer the 7.0-inch ‘DeepView’ LCD – first introduced on the 450S – on entry trims, to make the scooter more accessible from a price point of view.

 

At present, the 450 lineup has two battery options – the 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and the 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). Ather’s upcoming scooter could well be offered with both battery options (standard and long-range variants), but it will be interesting to see if the company chooses to extend an even smaller battery to further lower the scooter’s price and make it more attainable. That said, Mehta made it clear that the company is not going to build a sub-Rs 1 lakh scooter any time soon.

# Ather Energy# Ather 450# Ather electric scooters# Electric scooters# EVs

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Models

View All Cars
Ather 450X
Ather 450X

₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakh

Ather 450S
Ather 450S

₹ 1.3 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ather Plans New Family Electric Scooter; Launch Targeted For 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn