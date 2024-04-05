Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch

Just a day before it is unveiled to the world, the Ather Rizta electric scooter has been spotted sans camouflage, with new images revealing most of its bodywork and styling cues. The Rizta, which is Ather’s second model line after the 450 series and is set to be launched on April 6, is aimed at those seeking a family scooter, and as is clear from the latest pictures, it is notably larger than the svelte 450 models. One of the images shows a rider and a pillion on the scooter, and what’s apparent is the increase in footboard room, along with the length of the seat, which appears significantly larger than on Ather’s 450 scooters.

Unlike the 450 range, which has a sharper, sportier design, the Rizta appears more rounded, with softer shapes and an overall neutral silhouette, with some similarity to the mould of the TVS iQube. One of the scooters in the images wears dual-tone paint, with the scooter finished in grey and the apron painted white. It’s likely that this will be an option on the scooter. The Rizta seen in the new pictures also has a pillion grab handle with a backrest built into it, but it remains to be seen if this will be offered as standard fitment or an accessory.

Large seat appears to accommodate two adults comfortably; note dual-tone paint and pillion backrest.

Also visible is the digital dashboard, which is likely to be the same 7.0-inch touchscreen unit seen on the 450X. Equipped with a telescopic fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a front disc brake, the scooter also packs protective cover for the final drive and a wraparound LED tail-light. It is expected to offer more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

Like the 450 series, the Rizta has a mid-drive motor, but its peak power output will be lower than the 450X’s, and it’s also expected to miss out on the ‘Warp’ ride mode. Potential changes to the frame remain unclear at this point; Ather might opt for steel over aluminium to reduce costs.

The Rizta is set to retain the 450 series' mid-drive motor layout and 7.0-inch touchscreen.

Currently, the 450 lineup offers two battery options: a 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options, but it remains to be seen if they will introduce an even smaller battery to further reduce the scooter’s price and increase affordability.

It will be interesting to see how Ather positions the Rizta, given its current model lineup, comprising the 450S and 450X models, is priced from Rs 1.26 lakh to Rs 1.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy).