Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range

Price revision at the beginning of the year has become a norm in the auto industry and the primary reason is the increase in material cost. Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its model range in India from January 1, 2021 across the nation and will be applicable on all company knocked down (CKD) and completely built units (CBU) models. The German carmaker has cited rising input costs and weakening of the rupee as the reason behind this hike.

Audi India is offering attractive festive season benefits on the A6.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head- Audi India said, "The rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 01, 2021 our model range will see a price revision of up to 2%. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth. Continuing our focus on Customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers."

The price hike will be implemented from January 01, 2021.

Audi India is offering a 'Peace of Mind' package with a five year service package across its product range. It includes 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years road side assistance (RSA). The company is also offering festive season discounts on certain products like the A6 and Q8 among others. The offer includes a lower rate of interest or a peace of mind package, of up to five years.

