Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know

The Audi Q2 has been finally launched and the smallest Q to go on sale in India from the German auto giant. The premium compact SUV arrives after a slew of launches from Audi this year including the Q8, A8L, RS7 and the RS Q8. The new Q2 is also the brand's most affordable offering on sale currently and is expected to bring the much needed volumes for the brand. So, if you are in the market for a small luxury crossover, the Audi Q2 should be on your list and we breakdown 10 things you need to know about the all-new offering.

The Audi Q2 is distinctly different Q SUVs in Audi's line-up and brings a quirky and fresh look to the brand's design theme

1. New Design Language

The new Audi Q2 is a big step away from the existing design language in the brand's product line-up. The Q2 has a nice and fresh design within Audi's familiar design theme but looks quirky and young. As a result, the Q2 stands out over the larger Q models, especially the Q5 and the Q7, while also being decidedly different from the flagship Q8. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with Audi offering a choice of two design options with the five-arm star design and five-spoke V-design on offer. There are eight colours on offer on the Audi Q2, while customers will also have the option to choose between different upholstery options.

The Audi Q2 is as large as the Kia Seltos but sits shorter and gets a smaller wheelbase

2. Compact Dimensions

The Audi Q2 is a compact SUV and understandably so, it has a compact footprint. The length stands at 4318 mm, while the width stands at 1805 mm. The height measures 1548 mm. The wheelbase stands at 2593 mm. To give you perspective, the Q2 is about the same size as the Kia Seltos in terms of length and width but sits shorter and sports a smaller wheelbase in comparison. The boot space stands at 355 litres on the India-spec version as against 405 litres on the UK-based model, which can be expanded to 1050 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Audi Q2 is based on the popular MQB platforms that underpins a number of offerings in the VW family

3. Based on MQB Platform

The Q2 is the latest model from the brand in India to be based on the MQB platform. The underpinnings are common in the Volkswagen family and underpin a number of offerings right from the larger Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc to the Skoda Superb and Karoq among others.

The infotainment screen is not a touchscreen unit but you do get the Virtual Cockpit and ambient lighting

4. Feature-Packed

The little Audi Q2 is loaded on the feature front and comes with LED headlamps and taillights. The cabin features the very likeable Virtual Cockpit digital console, sport seats in front, ambient lighting with 10 colours and the new Audi smartphone interface. The floating display stands out on the dashboard but isn't a touchscreen unit. Instead, there's a rotary dial on the centre console that gives you access to all the controls. The system uses the Audi MMI interface and offers Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity as well as navigation plus. The car also offers Audi phonebox with wireless charging, Audi sound system with 10 speakers, and parking aid with a reverse camera.

On the safety front, the Q2 gets eight airbags as standard, along with TPMS, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, and ISOFIX rear seats. The car comes with a space-saver for the spare wheel.

The 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine is quick and sprints the Q2 from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds

5. Powerful 2.0-Litre TFSI Petrol

Keeping with VW India's decision to go petrol-only, the Audi Q2 is offered with only the 2.0-litre turbocharged TFSI petrol engine. The motor has been tuned for 187 bhp between 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque between 1500-4180 rpm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission and also gets Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Audi claims the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.5 seconds on the Q2 with a top speed of 228 kmph.

There are 5 variants & 2 trim levels. The higher-spec Premium Plus II and Technology are offered in the Design Line, while the base trims get the Advanced Line

6. Variant Line-up

The Audi Q2 is offered in five variants - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. There are two trim options available as well with the first three variants offered in the Advanced Line, while the range-topping Premium Plus II and Technology offered in the Design Line. For more information on what each variant has to offer, check out our detailed variant-wise breakdown in the link below.

Prices for the Audi Q2 start from ₹ 34.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

7. Pricing

The Audi Q2 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and pricing is on the steep end of the segment. Prices for the Q2 start at ₹ 34.99 lakh for the standard trim, going all the way up to ₹ 48.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the Technology trim. The higher variant prices do overlap with that of premium luxury sedans like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, while being only marginally cheaper than the something like the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV that starts from ₹ 52 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As an introductory offer, Audi India is also offering a 'Peace of Mind' scheme that includes a five year comprehensive service package with extended warranty and roadside assistance.

Audi India, Head, Balbir Singh Dhillon with the new Audi Q2

8. Over 100 Bookings

The Audi Q2 has already garnered over 100 bookings so far in India. Audi India, Head, Balbir Singh Dhillon confirmed the development to carandbike in an exclusive chat post the launch of the SUV. The Q2 is a CBU and is part of the 2500 cars that Volkswagen India can import per year without homologation in the country.

The Audi Q2 facelift was unveiled globally earlier this year and is expected to arrive in India early next year

9. Facelift To Be Launched Later

The Audi Q2 globally went on sale in 2016 and it is the same model that makes its way to India as well. However, the company did introduce the Q2 facelift earlier this year internationally. As things stand in 2020, the Q2 facelift was just an unveil and the car is yet to enter production for European markets. So, we get the pre-facelift Q2 for now, while the Q2 facelift can be expected to arrive sometime next year.

The Audi Q2 takes on the BMW X1, Volvo XC40, Mini Countryman and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA in the segment

10. Competition

In the same price bracket, there are host of luxury SUVs to choose from primarily the BMW X1, Mini Countryman, Volvo XC40 and the upcoming new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA. There are also the entry-level luxury sedans like the recently launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan that Audi's smallest Q will compete against.

