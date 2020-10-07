Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi India recently commenced pre-bookings for the much-awaited Q2 compact SUV with a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh. It is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. When launched, the new Audi Q2 will be the most affordable car from the German automaker in India. Just before its official debut, the SUV has been spotted doing rounds on the Indian road. In addition to booking commencement, the company also announced powertrain and performance details of the SUV. The four-ringed carmaker will employ the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and then sold here without the requirement of homologation.

It will be carmaker's fifth product to be launched in the Indian market after Q8, A8L, RS7 and the RSQ8 this year. Customers can pre-book the upcoming compact SUV through Audi's official website and any authorised dealership throughout India and avail the 'Peace of Mind' package. This complimentary offering from Audi includes a five-year comprehensive service package with 2+3 years of extended warranty and 2+3 years of roadside assistance.

The SUV will be employing Volkswagen's MQB platform, and it will be slotted below the Audi Q3 when launched in the country. Aesthetically, the car will sport Audi characteristics that will be complemented by modern stylings and elements. There is a massive single frame trademark Audi grille underlined by LED headlights, LED DRLs, black claddings, running boards and chunky wheel arches.

As for the features, the SUV will come equipped with a virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, digital instrument display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, and park assist. The safety features will include ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and an electronic stability program.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that also does duty on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The powertrain will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Audi Q2 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds before hitting the top speed of 228 kmph.

