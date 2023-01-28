Audi Activesphere Concept Unveiled

Audi has taken the wraps off its new electric Activesphere concept and it is safe to say that it might be one of the most beautiful concept cars to ever be produced. Audi has been very experimental in the current era, producing electric concept cars that they believe represent the future of premium mobility. This car will complete a brand-new 4-car line-up of electric concept vehicles that showcase the direction in which the company is headed in terms of design, technology, and comfort. The ‘sphere’ line-up already includes the Urbansphere, Grandsphere, and Skysphere.

The rear end fully transforms into a loading area



The Audi Activesphere concept aims to create a completely new format of crossover by combining the wavy lines from a coupe with the strong profile of an off-roader. The front features aggressive-looking headlamps along with a transparent grille which will give the passengers a clear view of the road. It has a panoramic roof incorporated into the car's sloping silhouette. The taillamps are also an interesting bit, with LEDs constantly appearing and disappearing within. The underbody of the car looks particularly rugged thanks to the high ground clearance, built to enhance the car’s off-roading capabilities. Audi stated that the car has been built to carry all outdoor equipment with the rear end that fully transforms into a loading area. The car will be built on Audi’s PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform.

The interior features a minimalistic design with a large lounge-like setup



Audi states that the Interiors of the Activesphere have been built to “reconnect with nature” and feature a large lounge-like setup with large spacious seats which will be ideal for relaxation and/or driving pleasure. The rest of the cabin mostly features a minimalistic design with the dashboard designed to function as a large soundbar as well as a full-width air vent. Even though the car has been built to drive autonomously, the gear selector can be turned into drive mode, giving the driver control of the car.

The Activesphere's interface works via Augmented Reality



The Activesphere also features exciting bits of technology including AR (Augmented Reality). The car features no physical displays and instead uses smart AR glasses that control everything from the GPS to the climate control. The glasses let passengers control the car via touchless 3D controls that are immediately activated whenever they wear them and the interface reacts to changes in the user’s gestures just like physical buttons do. This will also display data such as traffic safety information, i.e., alerts for traffic jams or slippery roads. This new technology is called Audi Dimensions and could very well be the end of physical screens in cars as we know them.

Its 800-volt battery claims to provide a range of 300 km after just 10 minutes of charging



The PPE platform has a capacity of approximately 100 kWh of energy, and the battery is placed between the front and rear axles. The electric motor produces an output of 436 bhp and 720 Nm of torque. The platform also features 800-volt charging which the company claims will provide a range of over 300 km after just 10 minutes of charging.