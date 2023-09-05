Audi Unveils Q6 e-tron Interior

Audi has revealed the interior of the upcoming Q6 e-tron. This transformation begins with a three-dimensional, high-contrast design that deliberately places elements in the foreground or background.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Teased; Global Debut On September 5

The Audi Q6 e-tron is built upon the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and the E3 electronics architecture. Inside, the Audi Q6 e-tron is equipped with a feature known as the "Softwrap" that extends from the doors throughout the entire cockpit. The slim horizontal air vents are discreetly integrated and a "black panel" control cluster on the driver's door handle.

The "digital stage" features the Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI front passenger display, integrated into the design. The 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch MMI touch display, both feature OLED technology, a curved design that mirrors Audi's signature Singleframe look. The car also gets a 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display, perfectly integrated into the dashboard. An active privacy mode with shutter technology ensures undisturbed movie-watching for the passenger while also facilitating navigation assistance.

The Softwrap, especially in the S line variant, utilises recycled fabric known as Elastic Melange. Additionally, sports seats with contrasting stitching and the fabric Argument is available for standard seats and the headliner, are also crafted from this material. In the S line and S models, sports seats can be optionally upholstered in Dinamica microfiber or fine Nappa leather with diamond stitching.

Also Read: Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.14 Crore

Adding to the features is the Interaction light (IAL), which provides various communication functions. The IAL serves multiple functions, including interior staging, safety visualisations, and conveying essential information such as charge levels and charging progress through pulsating light.

Audi has also partnered with software company CARIAD to introduce a brand-new, uniform infotainment platform within the Audi Q6 e-tron, which is based on Android Automotive.

Audi's self-learning voice assistant is accessible both online and offline. The digital assistant continually learns from the user's behaviour to provide proactive suggestions, automate recurring tasks, and offer intelligent lists. Furthermore, users can enjoy a variety of their favourite apps directly on the vehicle's display through an app store jointly developed with CARIAD and partner Harman Ignite.

The Audi Q6 e-tron offers an optional Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound. The system features a small speaker in each A-pillar to replicate height effects, while the windshield reflects the sound for an authentic and immersive audio experience. The car is equipped with an 830-watt amplifier driving 22 loudspeakers, including four in the front seat headrests and specially designed bass loudspeakers in the front doors.