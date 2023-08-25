Login

Audi Q8 Facelift Teased; Global Debut On September 5

The teaser showcases the rear end of the facelifted Audi Q8 with revised styling for the taillights.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Aug-23 10:00 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Audi states that there will be additional customisation options for customers.
  • Likely to get a tweaked front grille and air intakes.
  • No specific timeline mentioned for India launch

Audi has released a new teaser image of the facelifted Q8 coupe-SUV. The teaser showcases a rendered image of the Q8, showing the rear section, which resembles the existing model's tail-end to a great extent. However, the LED light signature of the tail-lamps looks different. Moreover, the German automaker has stated that there are design tweaks made to the headlights and taillights, and buyers will get to choose from additional customisation options, which could mean multiple colours, wheels and interior trim options. The official debut for the Audi Q8 facelift is on September 5, 2023, at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.14 Crore

The spy shots give a glimpse of what to expect from the facelifted Audi Q8

 

From the spy shots that surfaced on the internet a while ago, it is certain that the design changes will be very subtle. Besides the lighting unit, mild changes are expected on the grille and bumper intakes, resembling those of the recently updated fully electric Q8 e-tron launched in India. So far, no interior images of the facelifted Q8 have surfaced. Still, we can expect the interiors to be the same as in the recently launched Q8 e-tron. 

 

In terms of the powertrains on offer, we expect it to offer the same 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The motor will continue to be paired with an 8-speed automatic that helps propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. 

 

Also Read: Audi Unveils 2024 SQ8 e-tron

Audi India recently launched the 2023 Q8 e-tron at Rs 1.14 crore

 

Furthermore, we also suspect that Audi might introduce the more powerful performance SUV, the 2024 RS Q8 as well later. Since this is a mild facelift, we expect it to be powered by the same 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel quattro system. The performance coupe-SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

# Audi Q8# Audi Q8 Launch Date# Audi Q8 Coupe SUV# Audi Q8 Coupe

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on Q8

Audi Q8
8.5
0
10
Audi Q8

Starts at ₹ 1.04 - 1.41 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Q8 Specifications
View Q8 Features

Popular Audi Models

Audi Q7
Audi Q7

₹ 84.7 - 92.3 Lakh

Audi Q3
Audi Q3

₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakh

Audi A4
Audi A4

₹ 43.85 - 51.85 Lakh

Audi E-Tron
Audi E-Tron

₹ 1.02 - 1.26 Crore

Audi Q5
Audi Q5

₹ 61.51 - 67.31 Lakh

Audi A6
Audi A6

₹ 60.59 - 66.65 Lakh

Audi Q8
Audi Q8

₹ 1.04 - 1.41 Crore

Audi A8
Audi A8

₹ 1.34 - 1.63 Crore

Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi RS E-Tron GT

₹ 1.91 Crore

Audi S5
Audi S5

₹ 86.25 Lakh

Audi A5
Audi A5

₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh

Audi RS5
Audi RS5

₹ 1.1 Crore

Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.19 Crore

Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 2.24 Crore

Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback

₹ 51.4 Lakh

Audi E-Tron GT
Audi E-Tron GT

₹ 1.68 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi Q8 Facelift Teased; Global Debut On September 5
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn