Audi Q8 Facelift Teased; Global Debut On September 5

Audi has released a new teaser image of the facelifted Q8 coupe-SUV. The teaser showcases a rendered image of the Q8, showing the rear section, which resembles the existing model's tail-end to a great extent. However, the LED light signature of the tail-lamps looks different. Moreover, the German automaker has stated that there are design tweaks made to the headlights and taillights, and buyers will get to choose from additional customisation options, which could mean multiple colours, wheels and interior trim options. The official debut for the Audi Q8 facelift is on September 5, 2023, at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

The spy shots give a glimpse of what to expect from the facelifted Audi Q8

From the spy shots that surfaced on the internet a while ago, it is certain that the design changes will be very subtle. Besides the lighting unit, mild changes are expected on the grille and bumper intakes, resembling those of the recently updated fully electric Q8 e-tron launched in India. So far, no interior images of the facelifted Q8 have surfaced. Still, we can expect the interiors to be the same as in the recently launched Q8 e-tron.

In terms of the powertrains on offer, we expect it to offer the same 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The motor will continue to be paired with an 8-speed automatic that helps propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Audi India recently launched the 2023 Q8 e-tron at Rs 1.14 crore

Furthermore, we also suspect that Audi might introduce the more powerful performance SUV, the 2024 RS Q8 as well later. Since this is a mild facelift, we expect it to be powered by the same 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel quattro system. The performance coupe-SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.