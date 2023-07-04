Auto Sales 2023: Top 10 Car Brands In India In June, Maruti Suzuki Retains Top Spot

June 2023 has been quite eventful for the Indian passenger vehicle market. While most manufacturers managed to gain year-on-year growth, month-on-month sales have suffered in most cases. However, when we look at the Top 10 car brands with the highest sales in June 2023, things do look quite interesting. While Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India have retained the first and second positions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, for the first time, has joined the Top 5 list.

In June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales in the domestic market stood at 1,33,027 units, while Hyundai India sold 50,001 vehicles during the same period. Tata Motors too retained the third spot on the list, selling 47,240 units in June 2023, while Mahindra was the fourth-largest carmaker in June 2023 at 32,588 units. Last month’s sales also helped Mahindra gain a rise in market share, which currently stands at 9.9 per cent.

Kia India also managed to retain the fourth position with total sales standing at 19,391 units. But more interestingly, in June 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor entered the Top 5 list thanks to strong monthly sales, backed by demand for the new Innova Hycross, Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The carmaker sold 18,237 units in June 2023.

Renault India took the sixth position at 5,450 units, while MG and Honda took the seventh and eighth spots at 5,125 units and 5,080 units respectively. Finally, the ninth spot was taken by Skoda Auto India at 3,966 units, while Volkswagen took the tenth position by selling 3,394 vehicles in June 2023.