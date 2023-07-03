  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales June 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2.2% Growth; Witnesses 10% Over May 2023

Auto Sales June 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2.2% Growth; Witnesses 10% Over May 2023

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales stood at 1,59,418 units, which is a 2.2 per cent growth compared to 1,55,857 sold in June 2022.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
03-Jul-23 08:21 PM IST
Auto Sales June 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2.2% Growth; Witnesses 10% Over May 2023
Highlights
  • In June 2023, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 1,59,418 units
  • Maruti Suzuki’s year-on-year exports also fell 17 per cent at 19,770 units
  • Maruti will next launch the Invicto MPV in India on July 5

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, has released the monthly sales numbers for June 2023. Last month, the company’s total sales stood at 1,59,418 units, which is a 2.2 per cent growth compared to 1,55,857 sold in June 2022. At the same time, compared to 178,083 units sold in June 2023, the carmaker witnessed a month-on-month decline of over 10 per cent. Maruti Suzuki India says that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reports 10.32% Growth YoY At 178,083 Units In May 2023

 

 

In June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India’s total domestic sales stood at 139,648 units, which is nearly a 6 per cent growth compared to 132,024 units sold during the same period in 2022. This includes the units sold to other OEMs (Toyota India) which stood at 3,629 units, which is a decline of 42 per cent compared to 6314 units sold to Toyota in June 2022. Maruti Suzuki’s year-on-year exports also fell 17 per cent at 19,770 units.

 

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India's mini and subcompact car segments, which include cars like – Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, and Ignis, collectively accounted for 78,525 units, witnessing nearly 15 per cent decline compared to June 2022. However, sales of the company's compact sedan Ciaz grew by 15 per cent in June 2023, at 1,744 units.

 

 

The company’s utility vehicle sales, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, XL6, Fronx, the newly launched Jimny, and the soon-to-be-launched Invicto - grew by over 130 per cent at 43,404 units, in June 2023. In June 2023, sales of Maruti’s Eeco van also saw a decline of 7.6 per cent at 9,354 units, while sales of the Super Carry LCV saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent.

Related Articles
Upcoming Car Launches In July 2023: Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter
Upcoming Car Launches In July 2023: Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter
6 days ago
Limited-Run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Unveiled
Limited-Run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Unveiled
10 days ago
Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
10 days ago
Maruti Invicto: 7 Features That Will Set It Apart From Other Maruti Suzuki Cars And SUVs
Maruti Invicto: 7 Features That Will Set It Apart From Other Maruti Suzuki Cars And SUVs
10 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Starts at ₹ 7.47 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now