Auto Sales June 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2.2% Growth; Witnesses 10% Over May 2023

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, has released the monthly sales numbers for June 2023. Last month, the company’s total sales stood at 1,59,418 units, which is a 2.2 per cent growth compared to 1,55,857 sold in June 2022. At the same time, compared to 178,083 units sold in June 2023, the carmaker witnessed a month-on-month decline of over 10 per cent. Maruti Suzuki India says that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles.

In June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India ’s total domestic sales stood at 139,648 units, which is nearly a 6 per cent growth compared to 132,024 units sold during the same period in 2022. This includes the units sold to other OEMs (Toyota India) which stood at 3,629 units, which is a decline of 42 per cent compared to 6314 units sold to Toyota in June 2022. Maruti Suzuki’s year-on-year exports also fell 17 per cent at 19,770 units.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India's mini and subcompact car segments, which include cars like – Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, and Ignis, collectively accounted for 78,525 units, witnessing nearly 15 per cent decline compared to June 2022. However, sales of the company's compact sedan Ciaz grew by 15 per cent in June 2023, at 1,744 units.

The company’s utility vehicle sales, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, XL6, Fronx, the newly launched Jimny, and the soon-to-be-launched Invicto - grew by over 130 per cent at 43,404 units, in June 2023. In June 2023, sales of Maruti’s Eeco van also saw a decline of 7.6 per cent at 9,354 units, while sales of the Super Carry LCV saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent.