Auto Sales May 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 10.32% Growth YoY At 178,083 Units

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, has released the sales numbers for May 2023. Last month the company’s total sales stood at 178,083 units, witnessing a 10.32 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 161,413 units sold during the same period in 2022. At the same time, compared to the 160,529 vehicles sold in April 2023, the company witnessed month-on-month sales of nearly 11 per cent.

The company’s total domestic sales stood at 151,606, witnessing nearly 12 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. This also includes the 5,010, the company sells to other OEMs (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) which incidentally has seen a decline of nearly 20 per cent yoy. In May 2023, Maruti Suzuki India also exported 26,477 vehicles from India, witnessing a 2.6 per cent decline compared to 27,191 vehicles exported in May 2022.

Sales of the company's compact sedan Ciaz grew by over 69 per cent in May 2023, at 992 units

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India's mini and subcompact car segments, which include cars like – Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, and Ignis, collectively accounted for 83,655 units, witnessing a marginal decline compared to May 2023. However, sales of the company's compact sedan Ciaz grew by over 69 per cent in May 2023, at 992 units.

Maruti Suzuki India saw nearly 65 per cent growth in UV sales in May 2023

The company utility vehicle sales, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, XL6 and the newly launched Fronx, grew by nearly 65 per cent at 46,243 in May 2023. Last year, during the same period, the company sold 28,051 UVs, which shows that the newly launched Fronx is getting a positive response from the market. In May 2023, sales of Maruti’s Eeco van also saw a growth of 22 per cent at 10,482 units.