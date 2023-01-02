Auto Sales December 2022: Nissan India Sells 8,991 Units

Nissan India has released the monthly sales numbers for December 2022, during which the company’s total sales stood at 8,991 units. Compared to the 3,010 vehicles sold during the same month in 2021, the Japanese carmaker witnessed nearly 3X growth last month. The company’s domestic sales for the month stood at 2,020 units while export sales reached 6971 units. Furthermore, while Nissan hasn’t shared the actual numbers, the company's year-to-date (YTD) sales grew 19 per cent, as against the cars sold in April to December 2021.

Also Read: Nissan India Eyes Portfolio Expansion, Showcases X-Trail, Qashqai And Juke SUVs In India

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “The year has been challenging on the supply side, customer interest has been strong specially in the festive period. The higher purchasing power of the customers is driving interest towards aspirational products. Happy to see strong connect and conversion of customers to Nissan Magnite in domestic and export markets.”

Right now, the company only has two models on sale in India - the Nissan Magnite sub-4-metre SUV and the Kicks compact SUV. Nissan says that the Magnite continues to lead sales in India for the company and it has registered over one lakh bookings since its launch. Nissan currently also exports the Magnite to over 15 countries, while the most recent launches have been in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in 2023

Earlier this year, Nissan India showcased the new X-Trail, along with the Qashqai and Juke in the country for the first time along with revealing plans to bring its global models to India. The company has said that it will be testing the models to ascertain their suitability for Indian buyers and road conditions before moving for a market launch. The company said that the X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced with the others to follow.