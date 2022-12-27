Top 10 Upcoming Cars In 2023

The year 2023 is just around the corner, and it is expected to be very important for the Indian auto industry. It marks the return of the Indian Auto Expo after being skipped earlier this year due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But more importantly, 2023 will witness a host of new car launches, which will include both internal combustion engine cars, and ones with electric powertrains. And we will see quite a few of them at the 2023 Auto Expo. While the list is certainly long, below we have noted down our Top 10 picks of cars that will be launched in 2023.

1. New MG Hector

Morris Garages India will be launching the new Hector SUV in January 2023, and it will be one of the first car launches in the new year. The new Hector is slated to make its debut on January 5, 2023, and it will come with a host of visual updates, along with new features and tech. MG has already revealed the cabin of the new Hector earlier this year, which comes with a cleaner layout and a new, larger 14-inch touchscreen display. Engine options are yet to be confirmed, though we expect the Hector facelift to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model.

2. Toyota Innova Hycross

The all-new Toyota Innova Hycross is yet another model that will go on sale in India in January 2023. While the company has not given us an official date yet, deliveries for the new Innova Hycross are expected to commence around mid-January. The crossover MPV is built on the TNGA-C platform and comes with a front-wheel drive monocoque construction. It will also be one of the most feature-packed models from Toyota yet, equipped with features like LED lighting, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and second-row reclining ottoman seats. The crossover also comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid motor, mated to an automatic transmission. We have already driven the Innova Hycross and you can find our review on the car&bike website.



3. Hyundai IONIQ 5

The year 2023 will also witness the arrival of Hyundai’s flagship electric SUV, the IONIQ 5. While the Korean carmaker is yet to announce the launch details, we expect the electric crossover SUV to go on sale in India sometime in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year. The IONIQ 5 is built on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. Globally, the IONIQ 5 is offered in two variants - the 58 kWh battery pack version available in a rear-wheel drive setup, and a bigger 72.6 kWh battery model with an AWD option. We expect only the latter will be offered in India. We have already brought you our exclusive review of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which you can find on the car&bike website.

4. Citroen ëC3 Electric

The Citroën ëC3 Electric will be the first electric vehicle from the company in India, and we had brought you exclusive information that it will be launched in India before March 2023. Like the regular petrol-powered C3, the electric hatchback will also be manufactured locally. While the carmaker has not revealed much yet, based on spy photos, the ëC3 Electric will look similar to the petrol-powered C3, save for some new EV-specific styling elements. Right now, there is no information about the EV’s technical specifications, and we believe it is too soon to speculate anything.

5. Maruti Suzuki YTB (Baleno Cross SUV)

Maruti Suzuki India too has lined up a bunch of new launches for 2023, which will include a small, Baleno-based crossover SUV, which has been codenamed YTB. Now, we recently brought you information that Maruti Suzuki India will being two new SUVs to the 2023 Auto Expo along with a concept car, and this Baleno Cross is likely to be one of the two SUVs coming to the motor show. Now, we have already seen several spy photos of this Baleno-based crossover SUV, and it appears to come with a coupe-SUV-esque design. Expected to come with a 1-litre Boosterjet engine (which makes a comeback to India), the Baleno Cross will be retailed out of the Nexa outlets.

6. Maruti Suzuki Gypsy (Jimny 5-Door)

Another SUV Maruti Suzuki India is likely to showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo is the new, India-specific 5-door Jimny. It was back at the 2020 Auto Expo that we first saw the 3-door Jimny in India. However, the car was never intended for India as the company wanted to introduce the 5-door version in India, and with it revive the Gypsy moniker, which has a cult status in the country. Now, we have already seen several spy photos of a prototype 5-door Jimny, and the SUV is expected to have a 4X4 variant too, along with mild hybrid petrol engine variants.



7. Mahindra XUV400 Electric

Mahindra revealed its much-anticipated compact electric SUV in September this year. Badged the XUV400, the electric SUV is based on the fossil fuel-powered XUV300, which is already on sale in India, but with changes to the design and an increase in length over its subcompact sibling. The all-electric XUV400 is powered by a 148 bhp electric motor paired with a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The electric motor has a peak torque output of 310 Nm and is capable of propelling the SUV up to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims that the XUV400 will have a range of up to 456 km per charge and comes equipped with a single-pedal drive feature. Mahindra will launch its all-electric SUV in January 2023 with deliveries to commence later in the same month.

8. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Mahindra has been working on a 5-door version of the Thar, and that’s no secret. We have seen several spy photos of the long-wheelbase off-road SUV, and it is expected to be launched in India in 2023. The technical specifications of the SUV are unknown, but based on the spy photos we can tell that the five-door version retains the design of the three-door Mahindra Thar with crucial additions in the form of a longer wheelbase and a pair of rear doors. Coming to the engine, the five-door Thar is expected to carry forward the engine options from the three-door model. However, Mahindra could also use the more powerful iteration of the engines, offered with the XUV700. Expect the gearbox options to include manual and automatic along with a four-wheel drive system.

9. Nissan X-Trail

Earlier this year, Nissan India showcased the new X-Trail, along with the Qashqai and Juke in the country for the first time along with revealing plans to bring its global models to India. The company has said that it will be testing the models to ascertain their suitability for Indian buyers and road conditions before moving for a market launch. The company said that the X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced with the others to follow. The X-Trail brand isn’t new to us, with the company having offered the car in the Indian market in the mid to late 2000s. On the powertrain front, the Nissan X-Trail is offered in three options globally – a 161 bhp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power strong hybrid and an all-wheel drive e-Power variant with 211 bhp on tap featuring a second electric motor powering the rear axle.

10. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is working on a strong EV offensive for India, and that includes launching 1 to 2 electric vehicles every year going forward. And the electric version of the Tata Punch is expected to be the next EV from the carmaker. While the company has not revealed a launch timeline, we expect the Punch EV to make its debut next year. In fact, rumour has it that the Punch EV could be showcased in its pre-production avatar at the 2023 Auto Expo. We would expect that company to launch the Punch EV towards the festive season, and it could borrow its electric powertrain for the Tigor EV. The SUV will be built on the ALFA platform.