Maruti Suzuki Will Debut Two SUV Models, One Concept At Auto Expo 2023

he country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India will have not one but two new SUV models launching at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023. The company’s Managing Director, Hisashi Takeuchi has said that in the past Maruti Suzuki has lost share due to gaps in its product portfolio. These gaps were mainly in the SUV segments, While the new generation Brezza and the all new Grand Vitara have plugged some of them, there are more opportunities that Maruti is eyeing keenly. Speaking on questions raised about Maruti’s eroded market share off-late, Mr. Takeuchi said, “A hole in our portfolio that has to be filled. The new Brezza and Grand Vitara are answers to these questions. But we have more coming to India. With the two new SUV models during the motor show, we are strengthening the portfolio.”

One of the two SUVs will be the long delayed and much awaited 5 door long wheelbase version of the Suzuki Jimny. This is expected to be badged Gypsy to revive the once popular nameplate for Maruti. The car is expected to have a 4X4 variant too, and mild hybrid petrol engine variants.

The Jimny is in its fourth generation and the current car made its debut in 2018 in global markets. But that was a 3 door version and was not deemed suitable for India. Maruti Suzuki has been making the Jimny in India for exports since January 2021. And now finally is ready with a version that it believes will do well as a lifestyle and purpose-built SUV.

The second SUV is expected to be a subcompact or compact offering - as Maruti makes it clear that it will continue to operate in the higher volume compact space. The big opportunity lies in the space below the Brezza, where the Tata Punch is dominating with average sales of 10,000 units a month. Now, the car is likely to be the Baleno Cross (codenamed YTB) which has been spotted testing in India too. Expected to come with a 1-litre Boosterjet engine (which makes a comeback to India), the Baleno Cross will be retailed out of the Nexa outlets. Hyundai is expected to bring its mini SUV to this very segment by March 2023, and so Maruti could benefit hugely with an auto expo market debut for its model. Expect it to share the Brezza’s platform, and drivetrains from the smaller cars like the Swift.

The concept car is likely to be an EV which will become the company’s first all-electric model. Developed jointly by Maruti in India and Suzuki Japan, and the platform is expected to be co-developed with Toyota as well. Internally codenamed YY8, the EV is likely to be launched in early 2025. The model is likely to have a range of up to 500 km, with two battery options. It will go up against the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV, which is currently the best-selling EV in India.

The new EV will be developed for domestic and export markets and is likely to be manufactured at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat. Reports suggest that up to 50 per cent of the manufacturing will be earmarked for exports.