Citroën India’s Upcoming EV To Be Called ëC3 Electric, Details To Be Revealed Soon

Citroën India has released the first teaser for its upcoming electric vehicle based on the C3 hatchback. Christened as Citroën ëC3 Electric, it will be the first electric vehicle from the company in India, and it will be manufactured locally. While the carmaker has not revealed much yet, the teaser says that more details will be announced soon. We expect the company to release a bunch of more teasers over the next couple of weeks, while an official reveal is likely to take happen sometime in January 2023. In fact, we had brought you exclusive information that the Citroen C3-based EV will be launched in India before March 2023.

Like the regular C3, the all-electric eC3 is also likely to be positioned as a premium hatchback. In fact, we have already seen several spy photos of the EV, most recently last month, when the car was spotted being charged at a charging station somewhere near Pune, Maharashtra. While the car seen without any camouflage, the photo only showed us the rear section of the Citroën ëC3 Electric, which looked very similar to the petrol-powered C3.

Right now, there is no information about the EV’s technical specifications, and we believe it is too soon to speculate anything. However, we would expect the Citroën ëC3 Electric to be one of the most affordable EVs in the market, positioned in a segment right below the Tata Nexon EV, although above the Tiago EV. Ideally, the car will rival the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

Currently, the most affordable electric passenger car in India is the Tata Tiago EV, which is priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the C3 is a bigger car, we would expect it to be a bit pricier, starting somewhere around Rs. 10-12 lakh.