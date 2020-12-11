New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month

According to the data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger vehicle (PV) segment registered a growth of 12.73 per cent at 2,85,367 units as compared to 2,53,139 units sold in the same month last year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Passenger vehicle sales went up by 12.73 per cent in November 2020. expand View Photos
Passenger vehicle sales went up by 12.73 per cent in November 2020.

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicle sales went up by 12.73 per cent in November 2020.
  • Sales of two-wheelers went up by 13.43 per cent in the same month.
  • Three-wheeler sales witnessed a decline of 57.64 per cent last month.

Automakers had high expectations from the month of November and were hoping to make up for the lost volumes during the nationwide lockdown. And the month of Diwali has done reasonably well to the auto industry. According to the data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger vehicle (PV) segment has recorded a growth of 12.73 per cent at 2,85,367 units as compared to 2,53,139 units sold in the same month last year. However, Month-on-Month (MoM) sales declined by 8.03 per cent as automakers had filled up inventories last month on anticipation of strong festive season sales and considering overall bookings. Sales of the PV segment in October 2020 stood at 3,10,294 units which was a growth of 14.19 per cent as compared to 2,71,737 units sold in October last year.

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2020: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 14.19 Per Cent Ahead Of Diwali

10brcb58

Sales of SUVs went up by 17.16 per cent in November 2020.

Sales of passenger cars went up by 10.50 per cent at 1,70,418 units against 1,54,223 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of SUVs grew by a good 17.16 per cent at 1,03,525 units as compared to 88,361 units while the Vans segment saw a jump of 8.23 per cent at 11,424 units against 10,555 units sold a year ago. Sales of two-wheelers in the same month went up by 13.43 per cent at 16,00,379 per cent as compared to 14,10,939 units sold in the same month a year ago. That said, three-wheelers continued to witness the adverse impact of the pandemic, recording a drastic decline of 57.64 per cent at 23,626 units as compared to 55,778 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of three-wheelers have been off the track since the pandemic as public transport isn't functioning yet in full capacity and people in general are avoiding shared mobility services. Overall, the industry has recorded a growth of 11.02 per cent at 19,09,372 units as compared to 17,19,874 units sold a year ago.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory

Newsbeep
pk1itgdg

The passenger car segment recorded a growth of 10.50 per cent in November 2020.

0 Comments

In the April - November period this year, overall sales of the PV segment remained subdued, witnessing a decline of 20.57 per cent at 14,76,027 units as compared to 18,58,180 units sold in the same period last year. Sales of two-wheelers too were down by 25.08 per cent at 96,37,871 units as compared to 1,28,63,757 units while sales of three-wheelers were down by 76.08 per cent at 1,08,475 units as compared to 18,58,180 units sold a year ago. Overall, sales in the April- November period saw a decline of 26.05 per cent at 1,12,22,346 units as compared to 1,51,76,317 units sold a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Honda Hopes To Resume UK Car Output On Monday After Parts Shortage
Honda Hopes To Resume UK Car Output On Monday After Parts Shortage
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website
Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Honda Racing Corporation Announces 2021 Motorsport Plans
Honda Racing Corporation Announces 2021 Motorsport Plans
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Volkswagen Supervisory Board Meets To Discuss Leadership Stand-Off: Report
Volkswagen Supervisory Board Meets To Discuss Leadership Stand-Off: Report
Honda Hopes To Resume UK Car Output On Monday After Parts Shortage
Honda Hopes To Resume UK Car Output On Monday After Parts Shortage
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Honda Halts UK Production Due To Parts Shortage
Honda Halts UK Production Due To Parts Shortage
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Uber Is Selling Its Flying Car Unit 'Elevate'
Uber Is Selling Its Flying Car Unit 'Elevate'
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities