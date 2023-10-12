Login

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 01:58 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Defender sales amount to 1,000 units in H1 FY2024
  • JLR says order book has grown by 90 per cent over FY2023
  • Strong demand for the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and updated Velar

JLR India (formerly Jaguar Land Rover India) reported its sales numbers for the first half of the financial year 2023-2024. The carmaker reported a year-on-year growth of 105 per cent with total sales of 2,356 units as of end-September 2023. Of these, 1,000 units were of the Defender which is currently the brand’s best-selling model. The company also said that the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport too continue to see strong demand in the market.

 

Also read: Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
 

JLR said its order book too is growing in the Indian market, with 90 per cent more orders being placed for vehicles as compared to FY2023. JLR said 72 per cent of orders received so far in FY2024 were either for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport or the Defender. While the company did not reveal the total number of orders it received in H1 FY2024, it said total orders cover “more than eight months of sales.”

The Defender is JLR's best selling model in India with 1,000 units delivered.

 

The company also revealed that the updated Range Rover Velar too had proven to be a popular model in its range, with 750 bookings received so far.

 

Also read: 2024 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh
 

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24. The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers. We will continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of our customers and invest in strengthening our brand desire and client experience.”

The updated Velar has received over 750 bookings in India so far.

 

Also read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
 

Focusing on the second quarter, JLR India continued to show its strong growth in sales compared to FY2022. The carmaker reported sales of 1,308 units in the July to September 2023 quarter posting a 108 per cent growth over the same period last year. The company also reported a 83 per cent growth in its used car vertical for the first half of FY2024.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-19025 second ago

This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12702 second ago

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11704 second ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-11185 second ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7145 second ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-6513 second ago

The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1734 second ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 minutes ago

The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11704 second ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7145 second ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units

