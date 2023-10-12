JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%

JLR India (formerly Jaguar Land Rover India) reported its sales numbers for the first half of the financial year 2023-2024. The carmaker reported a year-on-year growth of 105 per cent with total sales of 2,356 units as of end-September 2023. Of these, 1,000 units were of the Defender which is currently the brand’s best-selling model. The company also said that the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport too continue to see strong demand in the market.

JLR said its order book too is growing in the Indian market, with 90 per cent more orders being placed for vehicles as compared to FY2023. JLR said 72 per cent of orders received so far in FY2024 were either for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport or the Defender. While the company did not reveal the total number of orders it received in H1 FY2024, it said total orders cover “more than eight months of sales.”

The company also revealed that the updated Range Rover Velar too had proven to be a popular model in its range, with 750 bookings received so far.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24. The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers. We will continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of our customers and invest in strengthening our brand desire and client experience.”

Focusing on the second quarter, JLR India continued to show its strong growth in sales compared to FY2022. The carmaker reported sales of 1,308 units in the July to September 2023 quarter posting a 108 per cent growth over the same period last year. The company also reported a 83 per cent growth in its used car vertical for the first half of FY2024.