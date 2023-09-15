Login

Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023

The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

15-Sep-23 01:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Range Rover EV to debut in 2024
  • Will be Land Rover's first new-gen all-electric SUV
  • JLR transitioning to all-electric by 2036

On the sidelines of the launch of the 2024 Range Rover Velar in India, Land Rover revealed that it will commence accepting bookings for the upcoming Range Rover EV soon. Currently in its fifth generation, the latest Range Rover will mark the start of Land Rover’s transition to electric with the all-electric model being the brand’s first EV. Land Rover India says that it will commence accepting orders for the all-electric Range Rover later this year. Bookings for the Range Rover Sport EV will also be opened at a later date.

 

JLR, the rebranded Jaguar Land Rover, globally plans to have an EV on offer under each model line under Land Rover by 2026 with plans to go electric by 2036.

 

Also read: 2024 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh
 

JLR has partnered with Tata Group firm Agratas to source battery cells for future EVs.

 

Details on the all-electric flagship remain under wraps at this time with the model only expected to be revealed next year. The move to open bookings by year-end suggests that JLR India could be looking to commence deliveries in India around the same time as they start globally. JLR recently announced a partnership with Tata Agratas for battery sourcing with plans to develop battery packs of up to 120 kWh and offer a single charge range of over 700 km.

 

Also read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
 

The current Range Rover platform has been developed with full electrification in mind. The current model is offered with conventional petrol and diesel engines with mild hybrid technologies along with plug-in hybrid derivatives that offer a limited amount of all-electric driving.

 

Expect the all-electric Range Rover to carry over much of the standard model’s design inside and out though JLR could give it some EV-specific design touches to stand out more. Expect the tech on offer to also be similar to the standard flagship with a focus being on occupant comfort, particularly in the rear seats. As with the standard Range Rover expect the EV to also make it to India as a CBU import.

