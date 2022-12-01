Auto Sales November 2022: Skoda Sells 4,433 Units In India

Skoda Auto India’s growth in India continues as the company announced that it sold 4433 units in the month of November. Compared to the same period last year, this rise in sales stands at 102 per cent. The company sold 4173 units in October 2022 and hence the month-on-month sales hike was 6.2 per cent. The company has already said that it wants to end the year 2022 on a high and it will manage to sell over 50,000 cars in the country.

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India has sold 48,933 units, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars sold annually in 2021. This also brings the company closer to its 50,000 cars annual target for 2022.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “After being adjudged the safest car in India, the Kushaq leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the Slavia . We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high.”