Auto Sales October 2022: Maruti Suzuki’s Total Sales Grows 19 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by sales, reported a growth of 19 per cent in its overall sales for October 2022. The company registered total sales of 167,520 units as opposed to 138,335 units sold in October 2021. These figures include exports and commercial vehicles’ sales as well. Maruti sold a total of 140,337 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, which is a decent growth of 28.76 per cent from 108,991 units sold in October last year.

Sales of its passenger cars including mini models like Alto, S-Presso, compact models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift and WagonR, and the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded a growth of 33.6 per cent selling 100,505 units, compared to 71,590 units sold a year ago. Sales of Maruti’s utility vehicles with models like the Vitara Brezza, Eritga, XL6, new Grand Vitara and the Eeco van stood at 39,832 units recording an uptick of just 6.49 per cent, compared to 37,401 units sold in October 2021.

The sales of Maruti’s Super Carry, fell 23.28 per cent, with 2,913 units sold domestically, in comparison to 3,797 units sold in October last year. Maruti's exports in October 2022 decreased by 4.09 per cent, exporting 20,448 units as compared to 21,322 units exported in October 2021. The company also registered a decrease of 9.53 per cent in the number of units supplied to Toyota at 3,822 units, compared to 4,225 units supplied in October last year.

Between April and October 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 11,52,846 vehicles (domestic + exports + OEM supply + LCVs), which is a growth of 32.28 per cent over 871,490 vehicles sold during the same time last year.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, the company said.