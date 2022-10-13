Bajaj Registers ‘Darkstar’ Name In India; Could Be A New Adventure Bike

Bajaj Auto had registered the ‘Darkstar’ name in India last month and it could be the name for a new 250 cc adventure bike, which is likely to be based on the Pulsar 250 platform, given the fact that the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment is very popular these days. Of course, it could also be a completely blacked out variant of an existing motorcycle in the company’s line-up, maybe a motorcycle from the Pulsar or the Dominar line-up. But so far, there have been no test mules spotted or any confirmation from the company. Bajaj used to sell the Pulsar AS150 and AS200 (Adventure Sport) for a few years, but they were discontinued.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 Review

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 were launched a year ago, in October 2021 and are the Pulsars with biggest displacement and power. Both bikes share the same all-new 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch.

Also Read: Bajaj Files Trademarks For ‘Elan’ and ‘Eleganz’ Names In India

Earlier in the year, Bajaj filed trademarks for the names ‘Elan’ and ‘Eleganz’. The manufacturer has already received approval for the Eleganz name, while the Elan name is yet to receive approval. The new names open a host of possibilities around the Pulsar brand. While the company is tight-lipped about what the new Pulsar Eleganz might be, rumours are rife that the company is planning to revive the original Pulsar with the new moniker. Over two decades old now, the first-generation Pulsar is an icon and the Eleganz name could see it being revived as a modern-classic model.

Source: Zigwheels