Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 Cities With Most Congested Roads In 2023: Report
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 10, 2024
Highlights
- London was declared as the most congested city in the world in 2023.
- Bengaluru stood sixth on the list, while Pune was a close seventh.
- Delhi ranked 44th while Mumbai stood at 54th on the list.
Turns out the memes about Bengaluru traffic were all true considering Karnataka's capital has made a slight improvement in traffic levels, as per the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. Bengaluru's rank dropped to sixth from second position in 2023 as the city's congestion level declined. In 2022, the average travel time within the city was nearly 30 minutes for a 10 km drive. However, in 2023, the travel time reduced to 28 minutes for the same distance.
London has retained the top spot on the list, once again being crowned the 'Most Congested City' in the world, recording 37 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km. India's Pune is also in the list of the world's top 10 most congested cities. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, the average travel time within Pune was 27 minutes and 50 seconds to cover 10 km of distance last year, a 30 second increase over 2022.
The report put New Delhi in 44th place for traffic congestion.
New Delhi is the world's 44th congested city where it takes, on average, 21 minutes and 40 seconds to cover 10 km. Mumbai ranked 54, where the average travel time to cover 10 km of distance was 21 minutes 20 seconds in 2023.
TomTom selected 387 cities in 55 countries and compared average travel time. To compare traffic states' efficiency worldwide, TomTom used vehicles with different drive types – petrol, diesel and EV.
World's most congested cities 2023 (TomTom Traffic Index):
1. London
2. Dublin
3. Toronto
4. Milan
5. Lima
6. Bengaluru
7. Pune
8. Bucharest
9. Manila
10. Brussels
Latest News
